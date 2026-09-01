The 5 Hottest Frozen Trader Joe's Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
Shopping in Trader Joe's freezer section is a lot like buying bonus time for your day. It's full of restaurant-level short cuts that deliver a meal in minutes and desserts that come with zero effort. There's always a consistent selection of frozen Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade, a few Trader Joe's breakfast items you need to try, and new finds to discover. It's part of Trader Joe's overall marketing and product development strategies: The company private-labels most of its products, cycles limited-time offerings, and consistently introduces new products to keep people interested. For instance, Trader Joe's shoppers couldn't stop gushing over this frozen sourdough find in 2025.
In 2026, Trader Joe's new frozen products have been inspired by international travel and global comfort foods. The grocer has also concentrated on products with inventive vegetable swaps and high-protein convenience foods. The frozen food section has been filled with meaty bites, flavorful vegan options, and handheld desserts that offer a mini vacation from everyday life. Our top five favorites of the year so far deliver some of the best flavors of the world without the cost of a plane ticket.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
Detroit Style pizza needs to be deep dish, with a pillowy crust and plenty of toppings, and Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza checks all the right boxes for $7.99. It's a 1-pound frozen pizza tucked inside its own oven-safe tray, topped with a garlic tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and three cheeses: parmesan, Romano, and mozzarella. It arrived in April 2026 to the delight of shoppers who love thick pizza topped edge-to-edge with meat and cheese. Reviews point out the sauce and pepperoni are both mild and the pizza is very kid-friendly. They also note the crust gets nice and crispy on the edges as it cooks in the oven. "It's the best frozen pizza I've ever seen," one person said in a YouTube review.
Trader Joe's Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is branded by the store's private label, but there are noticeable similarities to other popular brands. Some say it's identical to DiGiorno's frozen pizza. Others have wondered if it's made by the same company as Motor City Pizza Co. frozen pizza because the two have the same springy crust and come with a baking tray. Trader Joe's doesn't release much information on its private label manufacturers, but its version is a better deal than either of those two, though. DiGiorno's pizza costs around $8.99 and Motor City Pizza Co.'s frozen pizzas sell for about $8.69.
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites
Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites combine two of your favorite childhood treats into one sweet finger food: vanilla ice cream wrapped in a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough. Each bag of bites comes with 12 pieces for around $5. Fans have fallen in love with the ratio of cookie dough and ice cream in the dessert bites. They're also popular for being a freezer-to-mouth treat that requires zero effort. "No need to defrost. No need to bake the cookie dough. Just bite into that rich, gooey dough and indulge even further in that rich, creamy ice cream," gushed one reviewer.
Trader Joe's Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites were released in late March 2026 and almost instantly went viral. They flew out of the freezer section as soon as they arrived, though. A restock in July caused a second wave of excitement among Trader Joe's shoppers. As of this writing in August 2026, you can get lucky and find them at some Trader Joe's locations, but they're still popular enough to sell out on a consistent basis (and in fact, the grocery chain currently lists the bites as "not available"). Commenters online suggest that you buy more than one if you do see them in-store so you can have a stockpile — even if it doesn't last very long.
Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers
Trader Joe's made vegan dreams come true in June when Mandu Korean Kimchi Potstickers arrived in the frozen section. They're a freezer-to-skillet version of Korean mandu, dumplings that can contain all kinds of ingredients, like pork and fish sauce. Trader Joe's vegan version are stuffed with veggie broth and kimchi made from napa cabbage. The mandu potstickers also contain glass noodles, onions, radishes, textured soy protein, and seasonings like garlic and ginger. They also have a spicy kick from red and black pepper seasoning. Each bag contains about 18 potstickers for $3.49; the serving size is three pieces of mandu.
Trader Joe's Korean Mandu Potstickers make a great snack, main meal, or side dish, and they're ready under 10 minutes. They're so easy to reheat that for many, they've quickly become a freezer staple. Pan-fried, they cook up golden and crispy and turn out just as crunchy and juicy when they're cooked in the air fryer or on a baking sheet in the oven. Trader Joe's Korean Mandu Dumplings are also a popular choice for people trying the viral Trader Joe's oven dumpling trend – stack them in an oven-safe baking pan with coconut milk, curry sauce, and some soy sauce. It creates a flavorful, Korean-inspired one-pan meal that pairs well with a bowl of rice.
Lemon Flavored Tiramisu
Lemon has been one of the flavors of the 2026 summer season, and Trader Joe's turned heads in May with its Lemon Flavored Tiramisu. The frozen dessert is made with layers of mascarpone cheese and ladyfinger biscuits soaked in sweet lemon syrup. Trader Joe's notes that the dessert is even sourced from an Italian supplier, though stops before dropping any names. Each $5.99 box comes with two individual desserts packed in cute square trays. They look luxurious and require a one-step prep method: Just pop them out of the outer box and let them thaw in the fridge for about 8 hours until the dessert is easy to fork out.
Overall opinion is that Trader Joe's Lemon Flavored Tiramisu is incredibly light and fluffy and reminiscent of lemon curd and lemon bars. Even store staff are setting aside a box to try. Some say it tastes better than homemade and lemon lovers claim that they can't stop eating it. They say it has a well-balanced combo of sweet-sour flavors with strong citrusy overtones. "The bottom kind of tastes like key lime pie," a reviewer said on YouTube, but also noted, "if you're not a big fan of lemon, this may not be the one for you."
Passion Fruit Guava Bars
Dairy-free and vegan customers cheered when Trader Joe's released Passion Fruit Guava Bars in July. For $2.99, you get four individually packaged frozen treats made with dairy-free sorbet in passion fruit and guava flavors. The bars are made with split layers, so you get to enjoy half of a guava bar before reaching the passion fruit layer. They're popular for being a cool indulgence that doesn't come with a ton of sugar, artificial colors, or unhealthy additives. The bars are only made with a few ingredients: water, fruit juice concentrate, cane sugar, guar gum, and citric acid. Shoppers also like that the bars are only 130 calories each and contain zero fat.
Those who have tried Trader Joe's Passion Fruit Guava Bars say they're bright and tangy. The layers of light colors look whimsical and tasty when they come out of the box, too. "They're refreshing without being sugar bombs," noted one reviewer. They are individually packaged, so you can enjoy them at your leisure. But you should probably grab more than one box next time you go shopping; customers say they disappear from the freezer quickly (and like the Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites, Trader Joe's site lists the bars as "not available").