For 5x Flakier Croissants, Avoid This Common Mistake

I'm one of those people who loves baking elaborate desserts for the fun of it. So, when I fell in love with the croissants at a local bakery I decided to make my own. Croissants weren't like anything else I'd attempted, though. They felt more like the baking equivalent of rocket science.

I made a few edible attempts, but I'm no expert. For advice, The Takeout turned to an actual expert — Michael Kurowski, executive pastry chef at Ace Eat Serve in Denver, Colorado. According to Kurowski, your over-zealous croissant attempts may be sabotaging you.

Before you start troubleshooting croissants, it's helpful to understand how they work. Puff pastries like croissants are made with a process called lamination. "During lamination, we're repeatedly folding the dough around the butter to create alternating layers of dough and fat," says Kurowski. "In the oven, the water in the dough and butter turns to steam, separating those layers and giving you that flaky exterior and open, honeycomb-like interior."

You might think that extra layers would translate to an extra-flaky croissant, but Kurowski shut that theory down. There is such a thing as over-folded croissant dough, and sometimes less is more. "Each additional turn makes the butter and dough layers thinner, and eventually you reach a point where those layers become so fine they begin to merge rather than remain distinct," explains Kurowski.