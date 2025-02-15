What Is The Difference Between Choux And Puff Pastries?

If you've ever bitten into a crispy, flaky croissant and then later enjoyed a cream-filled éclair, you might assume they're made from the same kind of flakey dough. After all, both have layers, both are golden brown, and both make any dessert table look way fancier than it actually is. But here's the twist: Choux pastry and puff pastry couldn't be more different, both in how they're made and what they're used for.

So, two pastries, one big difference; what is it? Puff pastry rises because of alternating layers of butter and dough, while choux pastry puffs up thanks to steam. That's right, one relies on fat, and the other gets its lift from water evaporating in the oven. The results? Flaky, buttery layers for puff pastry and airy, hollow pockets for choux. But why does that matter, and what does it mean for your baked goods? Let's break it down.