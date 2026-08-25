Dolly Parton's Favorite Weekday Breakfast Was Honestly So Humble

Not only was Parton's breakfast humble, but she was, too. Known for being approachable and kind and adored by most anyone who knew her or knew of her, she was the type who would have sat down for breakfast with strangers. And she once referred to her own cooking as not very fancy.

Parton was born and raised in East Tennessee, so a love of good, Southern cooking was ingrained in her — even if that meant eating squirrels or groundhogs. Whether it was fried chicken and potato salad for Sunday dinners when she was young or her family chicken and dumpling recipe that she made as an adult, Parton stayed true to her Tennessee roots. She also made a mean milk gravy and enjoyed whipping up a batch of potato salad or coleslaw for gatherings with friends or family. She especially loved anything with potatoes.

And that weekend splurge she mentioned? There's a good chance that it could have been peanut butter fudge, since she often made some for the cast and crew of movies she starred in. If she made a trip to her namesake theme park Dollywood, she would be sure to treat herself to a funnel cake. Parton also started her own line of baking mixes, including chocolate cake, banana pudding cake, pancakes, and cornbread mixes, which were inspired by her own sweet tooth. The southerner in her really loved a good banana pudding.