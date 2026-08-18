Order This Burger King Side For A Breakfast-Inspired Whopper

One of the fun things about Burger King's menu is that at some locations, Whoppers are available all day (like at my local BK in Chicago). That means if you're not looking for an egg sandwich first thing in the morning, you can order a piping hot, flame-grilled Whopper instead. But for a more fitting brunch, you can add a morning-only side to the burger (up to 10:30 or 11 a.m., depending on the day of the week and location). We're talking hash browns, and a medium order will run you $2.29 in my area. Slip them into the burger yourself for a breakfast-inspired Whopper with hearty potato and starchy crunch.

If you're inclined to go even further, you can always add cheese and bacon to the burger for an additional price ($2.29 at my location), giving this yet another morning dose. Now all you need is coffee. You've likely seen brunch-style burgers on restaurant menus before, so this clearly isn't a new idea, but it's definitely different from your run-of-the-mill fast food option. This is something you certainly can't achieve at McDonald's unless you're maybe in Norway.