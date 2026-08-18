Order This Burger King Side For A Breakfast-Inspired Whopper
One of the fun things about Burger King's menu is that at some locations, Whoppers are available all day (like at my local BK in Chicago). That means if you're not looking for an egg sandwich first thing in the morning, you can order a piping hot, flame-grilled Whopper instead. But for a more fitting brunch, you can add a morning-only side to the burger (up to 10:30 or 11 a.m., depending on the day of the week and location). We're talking hash browns, and a medium order will run you $2.29 in my area. Slip them into the burger yourself for a breakfast-inspired Whopper with hearty potato and starchy crunch.
If you're inclined to go even further, you can always add cheese and bacon to the burger for an additional price ($2.29 at my location), giving this yet another morning dose. Now all you need is coffee. You've likely seen brunch-style burgers on restaurant menus before, so this clearly isn't a new idea, but it's definitely different from your run-of-the-mill fast food option. This is something you certainly can't achieve at McDonald's unless you're maybe in Norway.
Burger King has tested a breakfast Whopper in 2026
Burger King does keep its finger on the pulse, however, and previously tested a Bacon Cheddar Hash Whopper in early 2026. This was only in a few regions, like Portland, Oregon, and Raleigh, North Carolina. This concept hasn't hit nationwide menus yet, but it takes that previous morning hack and runs even further with it. That's because it's a Whopper with a flame-grilled burger patty, hash browns, folded scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, and a creamy hollandaise aioli.
Customers in those test regions, of course, documented their experiences. One Redditor said, "The bacon, egg, and hash browns were fine enough, but what really stood out to me was the cheddar sauce and hollandaise aioli. The cheddar sauce was salty and cheesy while the hollandaise aioli was quite tangy and almost mustard-like."
However, YouTuber Redneck Snack thought it could use more sauce and said, "It's definitely stacked; it's got a lot on it. I'm going to go 7.5 on this one. It's a little bit more than good — it's really good, but it just kind of lacks that flavor ... " So, just like anything else, tastes are subjective. Now if McDonald's only brought back all-day breakfast, that round egg might hit even harder on a burger.