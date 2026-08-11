11 Completely Nut-Free Back To School Snacks That You Can Buy At Costco

Back-to-school season is close, and with that comes plenty of excitement, but also a bit of stress (especially when navigating food allergies). If you're among those who've been searching for inspiration beyond the usual (and now contraband?) PB&J sammie to fill those lunch boxes, you may have come across articles like the best Trader Joe's snacks for kids' school lunch box. For many parents, teachers, coaches, and youth organization workers, however, packing snacks to keep kiddos fueled isn't like it used to be in the olden days. Back then, about the only criteria for approved snacks were good taste and proper price. Nowadays? Folks are tasked with making sure every single bite is safe to bring into classrooms, after-school programs, sports practices, and other kid-filled spaces where allergy policies are taken seriously. So, for this roundup, let's not go nuts.

This same lunch-packing mission inspired us to take a closer look at Costco's shelves, where bulk buys and family-friendly prices meet snacks approved for super nut-aware households. The warehouse chain makes it surprisingly easy to remain nut-free thanks to its wide array of allergy-conscious options. We've rounded up 11 completely nut-free back-to-school snacks you can buy at Costco in 2026. Whether you're filling lunchboxes, stocking the pantry for after-school munchies, or donating treats for classrooms and community events, these allergen-conscious picks let you send kids off with plenty of delicious options they'll actually want (and be safe) to eat.