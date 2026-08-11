11 Completely Nut-Free Back To School Snacks That You Can Buy At Costco
Back-to-school season is close, and with that comes plenty of excitement, but also a bit of stress (especially when navigating food allergies). If you're among those who've been searching for inspiration beyond the usual (and now contraband?) PB&J sammie to fill those lunch boxes, you may have come across articles like the best Trader Joe's snacks for kids' school lunch box. For many parents, teachers, coaches, and youth organization workers, however, packing snacks to keep kiddos fueled isn't like it used to be in the olden days. Back then, about the only criteria for approved snacks were good taste and proper price. Nowadays? Folks are tasked with making sure every single bite is safe to bring into classrooms, after-school programs, sports practices, and other kid-filled spaces where allergy policies are taken seriously. So, for this roundup, let's not go nuts.
This same lunch-packing mission inspired us to take a closer look at Costco's shelves, where bulk buys and family-friendly prices meet snacks approved for super nut-aware households. The warehouse chain makes it surprisingly easy to remain nut-free thanks to its wide array of allergy-conscious options. We've rounded up 11 completely nut-free back-to-school snacks you can buy at Costco in 2026. Whether you're filling lunchboxes, stocking the pantry for after-school munchies, or donating treats for classrooms and community events, these allergen-conscious picks let you send kids off with plenty of delicious options they'll actually want (and be safe) to eat.
Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs, and Butterflies fruit snacks
You may have already heard of Annie's, as it creates a wide variety of popular healthy meals and snacks. The brand offers one of the best store-bought mac and cheese boxes, for instance, which kids (and adults) really seem to love. But what about when it's time for moms and dads to pack the kids' lunchboxes now that back-to-school is just around the corner? Especially since many alma maters have allergen rules about what is allowed, those choices can feel quite limited.
The great news is that Annie's has a few options that'll fit the bill, including Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs, and Butterflies fruit snacks, which happen to be awaiting you on Costco shelves. These playful gummies check plenty of boxes for Costco shoppers looking for lunchbox-friendly treats. Made with organic ingredients, pear juice concentrate, and a wee wisp of honey, they're free from artificial sweeteners, synthetic dyes, and any peanut or tree-nut products. The whimsical bee, bug, and butterfly shapes make snack time far more fun, too.
Shoppers and social media users can't seem to get enough of them, describing the gummies as exceptionally squishy and a hit with younger eaters. National food publications have also spotlighted them among Costco's superstar snack finds, praising the kid-conscious ingredients and fruity tastes.
GoGo SqueeZ organic applesauce pouches
You may recall (no pun intended) the applesauce pouch scare back in 2023 involving lead poisoning. But before you fret, rest assured that the less-than-appetizing snafu had zilch to do with this Costco snack pick. GoGo SqueeZ organic applesauce pouches come in a variety pack that includes a killer quartet of fruity flavors that makes oh-so-delicious music in the mouth (think Apple Apple, Apple Peach, Apple Cinnamon, and Apple Strawberry).
Apart from myriad tasty flavor options, each pouch also brings to the table (or lunch box) a fun, squeezable snack that is gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, and even contains no preservatives. And about that squeeze factor? These handheld snacks are specifically designed for easy, mess-free eating, which really earns big points with parents looking for treats their kiddos can enjoy on the go. Reviewers remark on how they've become constant Costco purchases because they're easy to toss into backpacks, sports bags, or the car for busy afternoons buzzing to and fro with the kiddos.
Health professionals have also highlighted GoGo SqueeZ among snacks suitable for peanut-free and tree nut-free environments, making them an appealing option for classrooms, daycares, and other settings with allergy policies. And kids? They simply love the taste — what else are they interested in?!
Whisps Cheese Crisps
For those in the market for a nut-free snack that packs plenty of crunch without the high-carb count of standard crackers or chips, Whisps Cheese Crisps deserve a coveted spot in your Costco cart. These Costco snacks are crafted from 100% cheese baked into crispy, bite-sized rounds ideally suited for savoring by the fistful. They're made in a peanut-free facility, offering extra peace of mind for families managing allergies. More kudos come in that they are naturally high in protein, contain not a single smidge of sugar, and are gluten-free. Heck, they even say a big "no thanks, and you be on your way" to any preservatives or artificial ingredients.
Unlike myriad other snacks, Whisps manages to nail the middle ground between appealing to both kids and adults. Those following more stringent diet plans, such as keto or diabetic-friendly, regale these rounds as a practical wonder food that actually fits their lifestyle needs (and in a delicious way). Customer reviews also point to their pleasing texture and taste, admitting they're excellent. Several shoppers even mention buying multiple bags at a time (look at Whisps out here keeping Costco afloat).
Online reviewers hype these cheese monsters up, calling them one of their favorite gluten-free snacks and applauding the rarely found (and increasingly sought-after) winning snack formula of high protein, low carb, and killer crunch.
Bear Fruit Rolls
Ready for a lesson on simplicity? When you think of snacks for your kids, many parents seek out munchies free from all those scary chemicals (like, what exactly is titanium dioxide, anyway?). Call it a search for the best bare-bones snacks ... or should we say "bear" bones? We jest because Bear Fruit Rolls are exactly the kind of limited-ingredient treats that really deliver both great taste for mini eaters plus true peace of mind for parents.
These colorful roll-ups are made with nothing but fruit, meaning not one ounce of added sugar or concentrates. They're also peanut-free, tree nut-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, making them suitable for numerous dietary needs. Kids love the familiar roll-up shape (maybe they have seen it somewhere before?), while parents appreciate what's inside — or more like what isn't.
Costco shoppers mention the naturally sweet flavor as a winning feature, and kids appreciate the collectible activity card that comes with each roll-up. Some fans even admit wishing Costco stocked bigger boxes because these rolls disappear so quickly. Dieticians have also recommended Bear Fruit Rolls as one of the healthier kid-friendly snacks available at Costco, pointing to the straightforward ingredients and lack of added sugars. Other customers have even attested that it would be difficult to tell the difference between these snacks and homemade fruit leather.
That's it Fruit Bars
Sticking with the KISS principle (keep it simple, silly!), this Costco nut-free snack not only fits the bill, but according to shoppers, is also lip-smackingly good. Behold, That's it Fruit Bars. These snacks are made with just two ingredients. The makeup of this dynamic duo? Just 100% actual pressed fruit.
Think of these morsels as a remarkably convenient way to give your kids a helping of fruit (by means of a lunch box, perhaps?), zero slicing, peeling, or sticky juice-dripping hullabaloo required. The mini bars found at Costco come in a variety pack featuring a trio of tasty flavors — strawberry, mango, and blueberry — and are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. They're even certified paleo, kosher, and free from the top eight allergens.
It's no surprise parents seeking classroom-safe snacks recommend these bars in online discussions, especially when teachers specifically request options suitable for children with peanut allergies. Nutrition-focused blogs also highlight them as reliable peanut-free and tree nut-free selections for schools and other allergy-mindful institutions. These Costco finds appear to be the primo snack pick of the summer and back-to-school season.
MadeGood Organic Granola Bites
This one's for all you granola crunchers (and no, we don't mean hippies). It's no secret that even in the wide world of snack foods, getting your hands on a granola-centric treat that's allergy-conscious and actually tastes like anything more than cardboard is no easy feat. That's why when MadeGood Organic Granola Bites hit the Costco snack scene, this mini offering had fans floored.
Manufactured in a verified allergy-friendly setting, these granola treats are free from the top nine allergens, including peanuts and tree nuts. They're also certified USDA organic, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and contain absolutely no artificial colors or flavors. They even contain nutrients from veggies and a boatload of vitamins, like C, D, and E. The individual packs make these minis especially appreciated on busy mornings — the rush to get to school struggle is real. Flavors? These snacks are available at Costco in chocolate chip and mixed berry, ready to launch right into lunch boxes or backpacks exactly as is.
And for families working hard to diligently manage food allergies, these MadeGood offerings have really saved the day. Grateful parents recommend them in Costco discussions, while attesting to regularly purchasing them, especially because their schools require allergen-free snacks. Food writers offer their own applause, particularly parents raising children with serious peanut allergies, counting these granola minis as one of the few packaged snacks they can buy with confidence.
SkinnyPop Popcorn
When one thinks of the tastiest treats, a snack that goes by the name SkinnyPop may not be on your Bingo card. But before you count it out, look to Costco shoppers who stocked up on massive multipacks of this popcorn snack. Specifically, Costco offers a SkinnyPop variety pack that provides households with a trio of fantastic flavor options — Original, White Cheddar, and Sweet & Salty Kettle — all presented in perfectly portioned grab-and-go bags. So, it's easy to see why it belongs among the best on-the-go snacks for kids with allergies.
Better yet, the popcorn is free from peanuts and tree nuts, gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and made without artificial colors, making it an easy choice for allergy-conscious homes. And because these bagfuls of kernel crunch are ideal for everything from school lunches to munching through mile upon mile on a family road trip, they could easily rank among the best allergy-free treats for kids' birthday parties.
The variety pack has particularly earned praise from Costco shoppers who appreciate having three flavors to choose from instead of reaching for the same snack every time. Nutrition experts have also highlighted SkinnyPop among recommended nut-free snacks suitable for schools, while enthusiastic endorsements from parents across social media make it clear that this is a Costco favorite.
Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies
Every once in a blue moon, there comes a super snack that fans say strikes the balance between decadent dessert and a healthy grab. Sound heavenly, and like it may be too good to be true. Well, for one, it is heavenly. We're talking about Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate cookies, which, according to Costco shoppers, pull off this near-unimaginable cocoa miracle. Think soft yet amply chewy oatmeal squares that resemble more sweet cookie confection than dry oat concoction (no offense to Larry the Quaker Oats dude).
Add to that cookie-like base the rich dark chocolate that's ribboned throughout this square's baked-good tapestry? That's honestly where folks seem genuinely flustered at how these bites can actually be good for you, too. But listen to this laundry list of healthy street cred: USDA organic, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and zero glyphosate residues. Just as important for many Costco shoppers? These hunks of heaven have no peanuts or tree nuts in the ingredients list, making them a no-brainer for nut-free households and classrooms.
Social media fans have compared the flavor to cookie dough, while product reviewers praise the taste and allergy-friendly ingredients. Some Costco shoppers even deem their adoration for these bites obsessive, while others remark on how the snacks have become a permanent addition to their shopping lists because the entire family is such a fan.
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice and Corn Puffs
Earning surprisingly high marks in a cheese puff taste test, Pirate's Booty Aged Cheddar rice and corn puffs prove that snacks that lean healthy don't have to sacrifice in the taste department. But seriously, pre-judging a snack based on its health-consciousness is like, so cheesy.
Speaking of cheesy, these light and airy, baked rice and corn puffs pack quite the aged white cheddar taste punch, plus adequate crunch, all without resorting to a single artificial color, flavor, or preservative. They're also gluten-free and made in a bona fide peanut- and tree nut-free setting.
Teachers, parents, and Costco customers alike continuously recommend Pirate's Booty as one of the safest bets for stellar school snacks. One elementary school teacher even listed it among the nut-free snacks students are most jazzed about, while parents appreciate the pre-portioned bags ideal for everything from lunch boxes and after-school munchies to excellent nibbles for neighborhood playdates. Dietitians have also mentioned Pirate's Booty as an allergy-conscious buy, and some Costco shoppers declare it the clear winner among the puffed snacks scene.
Mott's Assorted Fruit Snacks
Fruit snacks are no strangers to the lunch-box scene, but healthy versions of the kid-beloved classic? That's a bit more of a treasure hunt. Luckily, the folks at Mott's make this search easy thanks to the brand's Assorted Fruit Snacks, which have become a favorite Costco snack pick, particularly for shoppers looking for an allergy-aware option that still tastes amazing. Mott's version of fruit treats is made with actual fruit and real vegetable juice, which is already a big win in a snack world mostly ruled by high fructose corn syrups and ever shadier ingredients consumers can barely pronounce (looking at you, butylated hydroxyanisole ).
But it gets better, as these chewy finds are also gluten-free, tree-nut and peanut-free, and free of any artificial flavors or colors. They're even fueled by plant-based pectin rather than gelatin, meaning they are a-okay for vegetarians too. Costco shoppers like that the snack pouches come individually wrapped, which really ups the ante in the convenience category. Parents chiming in online showed appreciation for a fruit snack with a simple, straightforward ingredients list (which can't be said for many competing brands, sadly).
Social media has helped further hype up these snacks, with moms highlighting them as one of their child's most requested Costco selections. And for households concerned with peanut allergies? Folks recommend Mott's in online discussions about primo school-safe snacks.
School Safe Wholesome Oat Bites / Mini Loaves
When a snack literally has "School Safe" in its name, it's already off to a strong start for busy parents navigating classroom allergy policies. Both School Safe Wholesome Oat Bites and Mini Loaves have earned plenty of attention for achieving bakery-style taste with ingredients that won't send nut-conscious households into a tizzy (or anaphylactic shock, for that matter).
Although School Safe products are currently only available at Costco in Canada, the oat bites are produced in a dedicated peanut- and tree nut-free setting and are dairy-free, sesame-free, and made without any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Parents on social media mention how soft, chewy, and kid-approved these treats are, reporting they're a welcome alternative to healthy (read: cardboard-tasting) snacks often left untouched. The chocolate chip oat bites in particular seem to strike a yummy balance between feeling like a special dessert-adjacent treat, while still checking plenty of allergy-aware boxes.
As for the School Safe Mini Cakes? They have their own fan club as well. Shoppers appreciate that they're individually wrapped and can satisfy a sweet tooth without posing risks for violating peanut or tree nut restrictions.
Methodology
When creating this roundup, we focused specifically on snacks that met requirements for nut-free school environments. We reviewed manufacturer information, product labeling, and retailer details to identify snacks that are explicitly nut-free, peanut-free, or produced in dedicated nut-free facilities whenever stated. We also examined hundreds of comments from parents, teachers, caregivers, dietitians, and everyday Costco shoppers from across social media, customer reviews, and food publications to bring you real-world recommendations for Costco's best nut-free back-to-school picks for 2026. As always, please check product packaging before purchase for the most up-to-date nutrition and allergen information.