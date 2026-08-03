If You Order A Burger With 'The Lot' In Australia, Brace Your Tastebuds For What Happens Next
When you envision what any unforgettable trip to Australia should include, thoughts of beaches, sightseeing at the Sydney Opera House, and excursions into the outback no doubt come to mind. Trying some of the nation's favorite bites, though, may be one of the best ways to get a taste for the land Down Under (and no, we're not talking about hitting up an Outback Steakhouse in Australia). To feel like a true Aussie, consider ordering a hamburger "with the lot." Think of this tag-on as similar to what stateside folks mean when they order a burger with the works, "all the way" at Five Guys, or "Animal Style" at In-N-Out; that is, with a bunch of extra toppings. A burger with the lot starts with a beef patty (no kangaroo meat here), and piles on many of the standard accoutrements you'd expect, like melted cheese, onion, fresh lettuce and tomato, a fried egg, and rashers (bacon). What really defines this Aussie creation, however, is the sweet brightness of pineapple slices and the earthy tang of pickled beets.
While most enthusiasts agree the addition of pineapple and beet is non-negotiable for a burger with the lot, the preparation might vary depending on who's manning the barbie. Aussies seem to prefer the egg runny and the bun toasted, but there's some discord over the appropriate sauce. Traditional options include tomato sauce and barbecue, while ketchup or mayo are not unheard of — although some purists may be vehemently opposed. The onions can be raw or caramelized, and the pineapple slice may be plucked straight from the can or grilled to avoid excessive sogginess. The order of ingredients might also vary, with some suggesting the lettuce should rest on the bottom bun to soak up any extra juices.
What's the lore behind 'the lot'?
Not unlike the sheer geographical size of Australia, a burger with the lot is naturally quite big and may be a little intimidating for first-timers (especially if you think beets taste like dirt). Nevertheless, this Down Under delight has been unpretentious fare since its inception.
Although the creation's history is murky, hamburgers first started popping up in Australia in the 1930s, and in part by way of an intriguing mix of Greek immigrants and American influence. These Greek Australians served up patties at fish and chips shops and local milk bars (corner stores), where one could also buy plenty of canned goods. Certain canning brands and foods rose to popularity during this era, including sliced beets from Edgell in the 1920s and pineapple from Golden Circle in the '40s, which also coincided with a surplus of shelf-stable products after World War II. All that to say, it may have been these very milk bars where Aussies started getting creative with canned produce and burger toppings. World War II also saw large numbers of U.S. troops stationed in Australia, which led to the oft-repeated (but probably unfounded) theory that the burger with the lot was invented as a prank on the Yanks.
Andrew's Hamburgers in Melbourne is often cited as Australia's oldest dedicated burger restaurant. Founded by a family of Greek immigrants, the establishment has been serving a "burger with the lot" since 1939, although it's worth noting that the menu doesn't list pineapple and beet as standard toppings for the iconic item. Nevertheless, the Hawaiian Five-O option does include these ingredients; you can also add them as extras for a taste of the classic Aussie burger when you're dropping by with your mates.