If You Order A Burger With 'The Lot' In Australia, Brace Your Tastebuds For What Happens Next

When you envision what any unforgettable trip to Australia should include, thoughts of beaches, sightseeing at the Sydney Opera House, and excursions into the outback no doubt come to mind. Trying some of the nation's favorite bites, though, may be one of the best ways to get a taste for the land Down Under (and no, we're not talking about hitting up an Outback Steakhouse in Australia). To feel like a true Aussie, consider ordering a hamburger "with the lot." Think of this tag-on as similar to what stateside folks mean when they order a burger with the works, "all the way" at Five Guys, or "Animal Style" at In-N-Out; that is, with a bunch of extra toppings. A burger with the lot starts with a beef patty (no kangaroo meat here), and piles on many of the standard accoutrements you'd expect, like melted cheese, onion, fresh lettuce and tomato, a fried egg, and rashers (bacon). What really defines this Aussie creation, however, is the sweet brightness of pineapple slices and the earthy tang of pickled beets.

While most enthusiasts agree the addition of pineapple and beet is non-negotiable for a burger with the lot, the preparation might vary depending on who's manning the barbie. Aussies seem to prefer the egg runny and the bun toasted, but there's some discord over the appropriate sauce. Traditional options include tomato sauce and barbecue, while ketchup or mayo are not unheard of — although some purists may be vehemently opposed. The onions can be raw or caramelized, and the pineapple slice may be plucked straight from the can or grilled to avoid excessive sogginess. The order of ingredients might also vary, with some suggesting the lettuce should rest on the bottom bun to soak up any extra juices.