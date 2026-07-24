Trader Joe's New Dessert Find Has Customers Running To The Store — 'There Goes My Self Control'

There's a new item in Trader Joe's dessert aisle, and customers are going wild over it. But this isn't one of those desserts you'll start eating as soon as you get into the car: The grocery chain is selling Meringue Dessert Shells which are ready to be filled with your own concoctions. A set of two sells for $2.99.

Customers turned to Reddit to express their excitement. "I was OBSESSED with meringues when I was younger and always bought them from a nearby bakery. Now Trader Joe's has them?! Welp ... there goes my self control," one Redditor commented under a post on the r/traderjoes subreddit. "Now I need to drive 45 minutes to TJs today," wrote another.

Meringue, which is made from whipped egg white and sugar, is a fun but finicky technique. Egg whites don't always behave: Your egg whites could fall flat if you use the wrong kind of bowl or simply live in a hot, humid environment. Trader Joe's meringue shells offer shoppers an opportunity to make custom DIY desserts minus the headache. "I'm beyond excited!" wrote one Redditor. "These are so good and my dad used to make them, but they are very hard to make in South Florida where I live now."