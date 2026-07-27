These Magic Words Will Get You The Best Part Of The Meal Faster At Cracker Barrel

They say good things come to those who wait, but wouldn't it be way cooler if good things would come without the waiting? Think about it: You sit down at the table at a Mexican restaurant and the chips and salsa just magically appear. Instantly. At your favorite Italian restaurant, you can fill up on the delicious, freshly baked bread in the breadbasket before your chicken cacciatore ever hits the table. So, why should Cracker Barrel be any different?

One of the reasons we go to Cracker Barrel is for the biscuits and the corn muffins, right? We each have our favorite, but whether you're Team Corn Muffin or Team Biscuit you're happy when they come out with your meal. In fact, you may be happier to see the bread than you are to see whatever Cracker Barrel meal you ordered. It turns out you can easily get not just one but both of these carby treats long before the meal arrives — all you have to do is ask.

Use these straightforward, magic words to get what you want: "corn bread and biscuits." That's all you have to say. Then, let your server know you'd rather get yours right away rather than waiting until the rest of the food comes out.