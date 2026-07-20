Panera's Major Sip Club Change Has Customers Fed Up: 'They Only Care About Money'

It's a tough time for cost-savvy beverage fans. In March, changes to Starbucks' rewards program left customers fuming. Now, Panera is changing the rules to its popular Sip Club: The $14.99-per-month drinks program, once called the Unlimited Sip Club, is getting a lot more limited. As of August 19th, Sip Club can only redeem 30 drinks a month instead of redeeming one drink every two hours. Updated terms can be found on Panera's website.

Customers turned to Reddit to express their frustration. "Do you think Panera will reverse the new Sip Club change if they receive enough pushback?" one Redditor wrote in a post on the r/Panera subreddit. "No," replied another. "They only care about the money." That's probably true: Panera is a business, after all.

Other customers were more pragmatic. Some sippers pointed out that Panera likely used the Sip Club to entice customers into stores in hopes that they'd buy other items. The new, not-so-improved Sip Club could be a sign that the strategy isn't working as well as it used to. "In the beginning, I was already a longtime fairly regular Panera customer," wrote one Redditor. "As the food prices went up and the quality went down, I became less likely to buy food with my drinks."