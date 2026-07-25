Shoppers Say This Spicy Costco Find Is 'Probably The Best Jarred Sauce Out There Right Now'

There are so many jarred pasta sauces on the market right now that it can be hard to decide which one to pick up (though we did a blind taste taste to determine the best). But customers are raving about a pasta sauce brand at Costco — and surprisingly, it's not Rao's. Instead, they've been getting pretty excited about Carbone's Spicy Vodka Sauce.

As a user on a Reddit thread wrote, "Carbone's spicy vodka is probably the best jarred sauce out there right now. I buy 20 to 30 when they're on sale at Costco." Another had a creative use for it: "This stuff is great. I used it in the slow cooker with a small chuck roast and a soffrito of carrots/onions/peppers/garlic and it was the best sauce I ever made."

One thing you might want to note is that Carbone's Spicy Vodka Sauce doesn't contain any cream, which means if you're looking for that rich texture you get from a pink sauce, you'll simply need to add it. However, one Redditor noted, "It's good without it, too. I just bought this and dairy doesn't agree with me and it's still a solid sauce." And in terms of spice level, most people say that while Carbone's does have a kick, it's more of a medium one rather than a five-alarm version.