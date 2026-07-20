12 Ways To Use A Chuck Roast Without Making Pot Roast

It wouldn't be surprising if the only thing that comes to mind when chuck roast is mentioned is a pot roast, simmered for hours with carrots and potatoes until it falls apart. And, while this reputation is well-earned, it's also incomplete. This cut, in actuality, is one of the most versatile pieces of beef, and it's time home cooks start appreciating it for the versatility it brings to the table.

To find out just how far chuck roast can go, we asked a panel of experts to weigh in. Katie Flannery, who joined her family's business, Flannery Beef, brings a butcher's eye for what makes this cut work. Rena Awada, founder of Healthy Fitness Meals and a certified nutrition coach, offers us a busy parent's perspective on stretching one roast across a week of meals. Chef Patrick Rebholz, who oversees the kitchens at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, shows us just how far this humble cut can be pushed. And, Kristina and Jason Walker of StarWalker Organic Farms, third-generation ranchers behind the country's first Regenerative Organic Certified beef, spoke to us about what makes a well-raised chuck roast worth cooking well in the first place. What follows are 12 ways to use chuck roast that have nothing to do with plate of roast meat and veggies.