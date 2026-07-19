13 Popular Appetizers That Are 10x Better With Shredded Cheese

Let's be real for a moment. Is there anything that shredded cheese can't make better? Okay, maybe you shouldn't sprinkle it over most desserts – although cheddar is the apple pie topping that divides our nation – but shredded cheese is the not-so-secret weapon for elevating a lot of dishes from tasty to totally tempting. Whether you use spicy pepper jack or creamy mozzarella shreds, cheese is sure to please.

One of the best ways to get cheesy is by sprinkling the good stuff into and over already-delicious appetizers, like the 13 below. You have the power to make these appetizers loads better by either adding shredded cheese as a finishing touch, stirring it into a creamy mixture, or baking it on top. These cheesy finger foods and party starters will keep guests coming back for more, so you may want to double the recipes. The addition of cheese is completely versatile as you can shred a block yourself or buy a package of the pre-shredded stuff, depending on how much time you have in the kitchen.