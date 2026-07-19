13 Popular Appetizers That Are 10x Better With Shredded Cheese
Let's be real for a moment. Is there anything that shredded cheese can't make better? Okay, maybe you shouldn't sprinkle it over most desserts – although cheddar is the apple pie topping that divides our nation – but shredded cheese is the not-so-secret weapon for elevating a lot of dishes from tasty to totally tempting. Whether you use spicy pepper jack or creamy mozzarella shreds, cheese is sure to please.
One of the best ways to get cheesy is by sprinkling the good stuff into and over already-delicious appetizers, like the 13 below. You have the power to make these appetizers loads better by either adding shredded cheese as a finishing touch, stirring it into a creamy mixture, or baking it on top. These cheesy finger foods and party starters will keep guests coming back for more, so you may want to double the recipes. The addition of cheese is completely versatile as you can shred a block yourself or buy a package of the pre-shredded stuff, depending on how much time you have in the kitchen.
1. Lemon Pepper Tofu
If you're craving wings or a protein-packed appetizer without the meat, lemon pepper tofu is worth trying. When making this tasty meal-starter, it's essential to use extra-firm tofu, rather than soft, so that the bites have a meaty texture and can hold up in the air fryer. The 2-inch tofu squares are seasoned with a mouthwatering lemon pepper blend and then coated with buttery cracker crumbs for an irresistible, wing-like crunch. The only way these meat-free appetizers could be any better is with a sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan cheese when the tofu squares are sizzling hot from the air fryer. Other cheese options include pecorino Romano, which is a bit more salty and sharper tasting than Parmesan, or Grana Padano for a milder, nuttier flavor.
Recipe: Lemon Pepper Tofu
2. Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip
This creamy, dreamy refried bean dip comes together in your Instant Pot, completely bypassing the tedious and traditional cooking, mashing, and frying process. This savory dip is full of flavor and requires just a few ingredients, including roasted garlic and zesty fresh-squeezed lime juice as a vibrant touch. At a party, you can serve this crave-worthy dip with tortilla chips or crackers. To make the bean dip even richer, consider melting tangy shredded cheddar or colby jack cheese on top of it right before serving for an ooey gooey treat.
Recipe: Instant Pot Refried Bean Dip
3. Elote Corn Pasta Salad
Spicy, crunchy, tangy, salty, and just a bit sweet, this elote corn pasta salad combines a variety of flavors and textures in one delicious party appetizer. Although this creative pasta salad is light enough not to ruin your guests' appetites before dinner, it will still hold them over as you put the final touches on dinner. This recipe contains fresh ingredients such as corn, scallions, red peppers, cilantro, and diced jalapeños for some heat. Right before serving, sprinkle a generous helping of cotija cheese or shredded sharp or extra-sharp cheddar over the salad.
Recipe: Elote Corn Pasta Salad
4. Crispy Accordion Potatoes
Crispy accordion potatoes are every bit as decadent and delicious as they sound, and make a fancy party presentation as well. To make these aesthetically pleasing potatoes, you'll need to cut them using a specific slicing technique that gives them a springy texture. After the potatoes are sliced to perfection, they're roasted until they're crisp and golden. To make the potatoes even tastier, top them with your preferred shredded cheese, such as cheddar or pepper jack for a spicy bite, and bake until melted. Serve the cheesy potatoes with a variety of dipping sauces, including creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Recipe: Crispy Accordion Potatoes
5. Tomato Bean Salad
Nothing says "summer" like a garden-fresh tomato bean salad. This one starts with the ripest, juiciest tomatoes from the farmers market and crisp green or wax beans. Diced onion adds flavor, and white wine vinegar adds a pop of tartness. The dish is finished with a dash of olive oil, salt, and pepper, and is ready to serve at everything from fancy summer garden soirees to casual backyard barbecues. A sprinkling of creamy, shredded cheese such as mozzarella or Monterey Jack will make this tasty recipe even better.
Recipe: Tomato Bean Salad
6. Smoked Onion Dip
If you're blessed with a smoker, move the meat over and make room for a few sweet onions so that you can make this decadent dip for all of your summer parties. Smoked onion dip combines full-flavored ingredients such as garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, and smoky onions with rich cream cheese for a smooth and savory appetizer. Top the dip with chopped green onions or chives, and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese for extra flavor, color, and texture. Serve with your favorite chips or crackers.
Recipe: Smoked Onion Dip
7. Burger Deluxe Lettuce Wraps
Instead of being sandwiched between a bun, these deluxe burgers are wrapped in crisp, crunchy lettuce for a fresh taste. Lettuce-wrapped burgers are a great way to start a backyard barbecue, as guests can make their own hand-held treats as you grill up the meat. Since they're held in refreshing lettuce leaves instead of heavy bread, the burgers make perfect appetizers or small plate bites rather than main courses. Top the grilled burgers with ketchup, mustard, pickles, sliced garden tomatoes, and a healthy sprinkle of your shredded cheese of choice.
Recipe: Burger Deluxe Lettuce Wraps
8. Southwest Avocado Salad
The good news is that you don't have to leave your geographical region to experience the taste of the American Southwest with this crunchy, creamy avocado salad. In addition to avocados, this taste-tempting salad features fresh sweet corn, cucumbers, crushed garlic, radishes, diced tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice, and taco seasoning for bold flavor. Add some shredded Monterey Jack, cheddar, or asadero cheese to make the Southwest avocado salad even richer and more pleasing to your palate. Serve it as is or with tortilla chips for dipping.
Recipe: Southwest Avocado Salad
9. Spinach Artichoke Dip Crostini
If you want to treat your guests to a gourmet start to dinner, you can't go wrong with creamy, dreamy spinach artichoke dip crostini. This classic party food combines the flavors of soft, slightly tangy artichoke hearts, earthy baby spinach, lemon juice, garlic powder, and cream cheese. You can also add a pinch of red chile pepper flakes as a tongue-tingling touch. Stir in some shredded mozzarella and fontina cheeses for extra decadence, and serve the dip atop crispy crostini, which you can make by toasting baguette slices.
Recipe: Spinach Artichoke Dip Crostini
10. Tuna Lettuce Wraps
There's no better way to get a party started than with tuna lettuce wraps. Guests can mix and mingle as they enjoy these handheld appetizers, and they're hearty enough to hold them over until dinnertime. While many traditional lettuce wrap recipes feature ground chicken or beef, this one steals the show with a creamy tuna salad, which is made with mayo, celery, onion, and capers. Pile the salad high into crispy lettuce leaves, and then finish with shredded cheese, such as cheddar or pepper jack, to take the recipe above and beyond deliciousness.
Recipe: Tuna Lettuce Wraps
11. Guacamole Deviled Eggs
If you've never tried guacamole deviled eggs, you're missing out. And your guests will be, too, unless you serve these decadent appetizers at your next soiree. A creative twist on traditional deviled eggs, these savory treats make the ultimate party bites. In this tasty recipe, the cooked egg yolks are combined with avocados and traditional guacamole ingredients, such as diced red onion, garlic powder, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. After you scoop the avocado mixture into the halved egg whites, top them with any type of shredded cheese, including cheddar or a blend of asadero and Monterey Jack.
Recipe: Guacamole Deviled Eggs
12. 20-Minute Italian Meatballs
When it comes to party appetizers, it doesn't get much more classic than meatballs. Whether you serve them slathered in ketchup and grape jelly or in some other type of sauce, they're sure to please guests of all ages. This Italian meatball recipe promises to take just 20 minutes to prepare, and has the flavor and consistency of the traditional homemade versions. After making the flavorful meatballs, smother them in zesty marinara sauce and finish with a generous helping of melty shredded mozzarella.
Recipe: 20-Minute Italian Meatballs
13. Oven Baked Hamburger Sliders
If you're searching for a fast and easy appetizer idea that will please a large crowd, look no further than these oven baked hamburger sliders. This recipe features ground beef seasoned with garlic powder, ground black pepper, salt, and Worcestershire sauce, as well as delicious Hawaiian sweet rolls instead of traditional buns. When assembling the sliders in the baking dish, don't forget to add a bit of shredded cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, or Muenster cheese to make the burgers extra irresistible.
Recipe: Oven Baked Hamburger Sliders