This Simple Japanese Appetizer Has Customers Running To Costco

Since the day it first opened in 1983, Costco has been transforming the retail industry with its customer-first model and high-quality products. Thanks to the power of social media, many of those food items have garnered a massive cult following, like the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken, the Kirkland Signature Croissants, and the Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons. And now, the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza is quickly joining their ranks. Thin, crispy, and flavorful, it's no surprise that this Japanese appetizer has customers running to Costco in flocks.

Japanese gyoza (which are not the same as potstickers) are already a stape in local Asian markets. But with a giant pack of 60 for $14.99 at Costco, the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza is an absolute game-changer for weeknight dinners. Taking only 12 minutes to pan fry, they make an excellent side dish for a family meal, a tasty snack after work, or are perfect on their own.