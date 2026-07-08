This Simple Japanese Appetizer Has Customers Running To Costco
Since the day it first opened in 1983, Costco has been transforming the retail industry with its customer-first model and high-quality products. Thanks to the power of social media, many of those food items have garnered a massive cult following, like the Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken, the Kirkland Signature Croissants, and the Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons. And now, the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza is quickly joining their ranks. Thin, crispy, and flavorful, it's no surprise that this Japanese appetizer has customers running to Costco in flocks.
Japanese gyoza (which are not the same as potstickers) are already a stape in local Asian markets. But with a giant pack of 60 for $14.99 at Costco, the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza is an absolute game-changer for weeknight dinners. Taking only 12 minutes to pan fry, they make an excellent side dish for a family meal, a tasty snack after work, or are perfect on their own.
One appetizer, plenty of ways to make it
With so many in a pack, you can play around with the Ajinomoto Japanese Style Gyoza in whatever way you please. If you're feeling up for a hearty meal, you can toss them in a pot with some noodles, veggies, and chicken or vegetable stock. You can also throw them into a quick salad or a spontaneous rice bowl with veggies, green onions, and avocados. The possibilities are truly endless. And if you want to be fancy, you can zhuzh it up by making gyoza "wings," or a nice crispy skirt, that gives it an elevated look.
For those who don't want to pan-fry these gyoza on the stove, you can place them in a casserole dish and create the Viral Dumpling Bake on TikTok. An easy one-pan dinner with the dumplings baked in coconut milk and red Thai curry sauce, it's a great way to spruce up the normal weeknight dinner while getting the best use out of this Japanese appetizer.