The Way To Give Boiled Hot Dogs A Flavorful Upgrade

There are plenty of ways to cook hot dogs. If you want a crispy exterior and a bit of richness, go for pan-frying. For a similarly crisp finish but less oil, air frying gets the job done. On the other hand, grilling is the easiest type of cooking and is the go-to method if you crave that smoky, charred flavor. If you want to preserve the wiener's plump texture, steaming is a great option but there's also boiling. Boiling is one of the most reliable methods to cook hot dogs in big batches. However, it also has a bad rap for producing bland results. Fortunately, there's an easy way to give boiled hot dogs a flavorful upgrade by seasoning the cooking water with herbs and spices.

Similar to how pasta absorbs the flavor of salted pasta water, hot dogs will imbibe flavors from the liquid they are simmered in. With this trick, you don't need to prepare your hot dogs the way Martha Stewart does (which entails overloading them with toppings and relish). Boiling them in seasoned water adds an extra layer of taste without much effort. For instance, boil the sausage with cilantro and garlic to give it some herbaceous notes. Other aromatics and herbs you can use include peppercorns, mustard seeds, thyme, dill, and parsley. For a hint of spice, add a pinch of paprika or red pepper flakes. For a Southern twist, a spoonful of barbecue seasoning or Cajun spice will do the trick.