The Way To Give Boiled Hot Dogs A Flavorful Upgrade
There are plenty of ways to cook hot dogs. If you want a crispy exterior and a bit of richness, go for pan-frying. For a similarly crisp finish but less oil, air frying gets the job done. On the other hand, grilling is the easiest type of cooking and is the go-to method if you crave that smoky, charred flavor. If you want to preserve the wiener's plump texture, steaming is a great option but there's also boiling. Boiling is one of the most reliable methods to cook hot dogs in big batches. However, it also has a bad rap for producing bland results. Fortunately, there's an easy way to give boiled hot dogs a flavorful upgrade by seasoning the cooking water with herbs and spices.
Similar to how pasta absorbs the flavor of salted pasta water, hot dogs will imbibe flavors from the liquid they are simmered in. With this trick, you don't need to prepare your hot dogs the way Martha Stewart does (which entails overloading them with toppings and relish). Boiling them in seasoned water adds an extra layer of taste without much effort. For instance, boil the sausage with cilantro and garlic to give it some herbaceous notes. Other aromatics and herbs you can use include peppercorns, mustard seeds, thyme, dill, and parsley. For a hint of spice, add a pinch of paprika or red pepper flakes. For a Southern twist, a spoonful of barbecue seasoning or Cajun spice will do the trick.
How to boil hot dogs in seasoned water
A classic method of cooking sausages, boiling is a no-fuss technique. It simply involves bringing the water to a boil in a saucepan or pot and carefully adding in the thawed hot dogs. All that's left to do is switch the heat to low and let the wieners simmer for around five minutes. Not much is changed in the process when you add seasoning; just add the herbs and spices to the water before bringing it to a boil. Once the water starts bubbling, reduce the heat to low, add the hot dogs, and cover. Let everything cook for 10 minutes to allow the aromatics and spices to seep into the sausages.
Once cooked, pair your upgraded frankfurters with complementary toppings. There are so many combinations to choose from that embody the different regional American hot dogs. You can make a Chicago-style hot dog by loading the meat on a poppy seed bun and topping it with diced onions, pickle relish, tomato slices, peppers, yellow mustard, and celery salt. You can also top a hot dog sandwich with beefy chili, mustard, and coleslaw to make a good old Carolina-style hot dog. However, since the hot dogs themselves are now bursting with flavor, you could always forgo the veggie toppings and simply enjoy your meal with mustard, ketchup, or whatever other condiment you like.