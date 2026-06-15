Is Monster Stronger Than Coffee? Here's How The Caffeine Compares

Caffeine is the pick-me-up you need for those late-night study sessions, long drives, or simply to kickstart your day. It's the boost you reach for when you're feeling a little tuckered out, burned out, or worn out. But how much caffeine is enough to do the trick, and what are the best sources to get it from? Perhaps more importantly, how much caffeine is too much?

A no-frills 8-ounce cup of brewed black coffee has an average of 96 milligrams of caffeine, but keep in mind that most people don't limit themselves to just 8 ounces. A Starbucks Venti, for example, holds 20 ounces, meaning you're bringing in roughly 240 milligrams of caffeine in one go.

By comparison, a 16-ounce can of the Original Green Monster has 160 milligrams of caffeine, which is 66% more caffeine in exactly twice as much liquid. If you do the math: 16 ounces of coffee averages at 192 milligrams of caffeine while Monster has 160 milligrams, so coffee still comes out as the undisputed king of caffeine. It follows, then, that when coffee and Monster combine forces (as they do in the Monster Coffee "Coffee + Energy" series of Monster drinks) you'll have the biggest caffeine kick. And indeed you do, with an energizing 200 milligrams of caffeine in a 15-ounce can of the beverage.

The FDA recommends you don't go overboard on caffeine consumption, with a recommended max intake of 400 milligrams daily. That translates to two Monster Coffee drinks of non-gargantuan stature or four servings of 8-ounce coffee. The majority of people will feel the effects of caffeine at 200 milligrams or less.