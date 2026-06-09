This Costco Dessert Find Is Straight Out Of An Asian Market's Frozen Section

If you regularly shop at Asian markets, you might've seen three-dimensional, hyper-realistic, fruit-shaped desserts in the freezer section. Now, the creamy, colorful desserts are available at Costco. On June 6, Costco fan account @costcohotfinds posted an Instagram reel highlighting the new find: Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream. The white-chocolate-coated, ice-cream-filled desserts come in boxes of six, with three peach and three mango-flavored treats per package. According to the video, they sell for $11.49 per box.

"These are the prettiest desserts, and I was not expecting them to be so soft and so, so creamy," enthused the influencer, who added, "These are a must-try." A caption on the reel also noted, "They're both so good but the peach is my favorite."

The 3-D fruits, also known as trompe l'oeil desserts, are based on traditional French patisserie techniques. Stateside, they're typically found in Asian bakeries, where Asian pastry chefs have been adding their own spin to traditional French sweets for decades. The 3-D fruit-flavored desserts are just one example of Asian-French fusion.

The treats have been gaining popularity over the past few years thanks to social media hype. In 2022, The Takeout reviewed viral Korean 3-D sweet corn ice cream. Now, Costco is cashing in on the trend.