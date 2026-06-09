This Costco Dessert Find Is Straight Out Of An Asian Market's Frozen Section
If you regularly shop at Asian markets, you might've seen three-dimensional, hyper-realistic, fruit-shaped desserts in the freezer section. Now, the creamy, colorful desserts are available at Costco. On June 6, Costco fan account @costcohotfinds posted an Instagram reel highlighting the new find: Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream. The white-chocolate-coated, ice-cream-filled desserts come in boxes of six, with three peach and three mango-flavored treats per package. According to the video, they sell for $11.49 per box.
"These are the prettiest desserts, and I was not expecting them to be so soft and so, so creamy," enthused the influencer, who added, "These are a must-try." A caption on the reel also noted, "They're both so good but the peach is my favorite."
The 3-D fruits, also known as trompe l'oeil desserts, are based on traditional French patisserie techniques. Stateside, they're typically found in Asian bakeries, where Asian pastry chefs have been adding their own spin to traditional French sweets for decades. The 3-D fruit-flavored desserts are just one example of Asian-French fusion.
The treats have been gaining popularity over the past few years thanks to social media hype. In 2022, The Takeout reviewed viral Korean 3-D sweet corn ice cream. Now, Costco is cashing in on the trend.
Costco shoppers have mixed reactions to 3-D desserts
Costco shoppers turned to the comments on the reel to express their enthusiasm for Frosty Peach and Mango Fruit Shaped Ice Cream. "These are delicious and refreshing on a warm summer day," wrote one Instagram user. "These are ridiculously good," another fan commented on the Costco subreddit.
Many commenters enthused about the price. One Instagram commenter wrote that they spent $8 for one 3-D dessert at 7-Eleven, which another user described as "highway robbery." The 7-Eleven shopper got a relatively good deal, though: On Reddit, one user reported shelling out $15 for a single mango at a Los Angeles bakery.
Some noted that the sweet treats weren't available everywhere — and sold out quickly when they were. "It's selling VERY fast," influencer @costcotv wrote in an Instagram post. "There were only a few boxes left when I got it."
However, other commenters weren't enthused. Some claimed the boxes had Proposition 65 warnings, a warning label required by the state of California to warn shoppers of lead, certain food dyes, and other harmful chemicals found in products. Images on the Costco website don't feature the label, so check the packages yourself — and use your own discretion.