'Where Can I Buy A Box Of Fragile Masculinity?': Man Cereal Gets Blasted Online, For Obvious Reasons

The smallest amount of Man Cereal you can buy from the website is a three-pack priced at $58.00 ($19.33 per box). Before dropping that kind of cash, you'll want to know what to expect. The reviewer in the above-referenced Instagram reel found the salted fudge cereal okay but admitted it tasted bland. A reviewer for Today thought the cinnamon version had flavor but didn't care for the pronounced taste of stevia. Both reviewers, however, appreciated the cereal's robust crunch.

A Reddit reviewer was far less impressed: "Cardboard taste. Weird chalky aftertaste. Leaves a weird feeling in my mouth. And yeah the price is mad. I highly recommend avoiding and just shaking up for your milk with protein and creatine and pouring that over some fruit loops (which is what I'm gonna do from here on out)." One person replied, "This is just kibble for people," and someone else added, "Bachelor chow! Now with flavor!" On a different Reddit thread, someone even took issue with the star ingredient: "Why the hell put creatine in the cereal? Just so I can f*** up my dosing? I always wanted a cereal I could only eat EXACTLY X grams of, no more and no less no matter how many/few calories I wanted/needed. That's so smart."

Dietitians are also not sold on Man Cereal. They point out that you'd need to eat a lot of the stuff, every single day, to derive any real benefit from the protein and creatine. They also note that the jury's still out on what creatine actually does for the body. With that in mind, it may not be worth shelling out $20 for a creatine-supplemented cereal, no matter how manly.