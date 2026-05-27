Fresca Hard Might Be The New Seltzer Of The Summer

The one Fresca Hard flavor that really stood out among the crowd was the Peach Citrus. This conclusion is based off my own preference as well as my informal poll, as the peach was a hit with almost everyone. The Pineapple Citrus and Watermelon Citrus flavors were good (Pineapple Citrus placed last with most of my family members), but the Peach Citrus was praised for not being overly artificial-tasting. I'm a sucker for anything peach-flavored anyway so it could just be my bias showing, but this version featured a stronger, fruitier note to it that we all got behind. (I don't think I would enjoy a pickle seltzer, however.)

Consider me shocked since I do like the regular Fresca (and its hard counterpart), but Peach Citrus wins top place out of the four so don't be surprised if you pick up a variety pack of Fresca Hard and find the peach-flavored cans mysteriously disappear first. Overall, I'm going to say these hard seltzers are some of the best I've had in a while; managing to be sweet but not overly so, lightly refreshing, and they also go down easy. If you need something new for your backyard hangs, I think these are certainly worth getting as a beer or wine alternative. Just make sure to hide a can of the peach for yourself.