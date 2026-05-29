11 Self-Checkout Customer Habits Store Employees Hate

We've shared before about the customer behaviors that grocery store employees hate most, and we've even written about the self-checkout problems that cause many customers to also hate it. But, what about a hybrid category? Where we explore the specific self-checkout gripes that employees have regarding customer behaviors? Well, buckle up, because in the world of retail and grocery stores everywhere, it's becoming more like the Wild West, where no holds barred customers are running hog wild at times. And, employees? They've had it.

For shoppers, self-checkout may feel synonymous with speed, autonomy, even a pleasant reprieve from social norms like (gasp) small talk. And, valid. But for employees? According to countless online threads, confessionals, and retail-worker rants, it's also a line that leads straight to some deeply irritating customer behavior. We dove deep, wading through those online employee rants to uncover the habits workers say drive them absolutely up the wall. From customers who abandon entire transactions mid-scan to people who summon assistance every seven seconds, these harried laborers didn't hold back about the unseemly behavior that nearly breaks them.

So before you scan your shopping cart packed to the gills with PLU-laden produce, forget that you only have cash to pay (at your CARD ONLY queue), then leave a blinking register behind for someone else to clean up, take a look at these self-checkout behaviors employees say they secretly (and sometimes even publicly) hate the most.