This 3-Ingredient Dirty Sprite Is About To Be Your Go-To Summer Drink
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Dirty sodas can be anything you want them to be. They're a mega-customizable treat that combines coffee creamer, flavored syrups from brands like Torani and Monin, and soda pop. It's like an Italian cream soda with a makeover. The flavor combinations found online are endless, but the internet is all about Dirty Cherry Sprite for Summer 2026. It's a dreamy soft pink drink that looks like it was made for warmer days. It's sweet and light, carbonated and creamy; just the right combination for a homemade summer refresher. It takes almost no time to make, and it's a fancy way to have a bubbly, non-alcoholic beverage this summer. Plus, it'll impress any kids you have around.
Dirty Cherry Sprite is a basic drink by dirty soda standards. It's made with just three ingredients: Cherry Sprite, vanilla coffee creamer, and Maraschino cherries (there's a bizarre process that turns Maraschino cherries neon red). Style the drink as you make it, starting with alternating layers of ice and cherries in a clear glass. Pour in the cherry-flavored Sprite and top it off with a heavy splash of coffee creamer or half and half. Use a long spoon to give it a stir, and enjoy. That's just the foundation for a Dirty Cherry Sprite, though. Enthusiasts add all kinds of syrups, sweeteners, and creamers to give it a personal twist.
Tips and tricks for a custom (and totally tasty) Dirty Cherry Sprite
There are a few different ingredients that kick Dirty Cherry Sprite up a notch. Add grenadine (which also goes in a Shirley Temple) and cherry syrup to give it a bright red color and a little more flavor, double up on syrups by adding some coconut or vanilla syrup to the mix, then use flavored creamers to add even more nuance. International Delight Almond Cherry Macaron creamer, Chobani sweet cream creamer, and coconut cream are all popular additions. Top it all off with garnishes of whipped cream, a Maraschino cherry, or a fresh slice of lime. If you want to break the dirty soda mold, you could add a splash of vodka for a spiked version.
Be sure you use the correct kind of ice for a perfect Dirty Cherry Sprite. Aficionados say you absolutely must use pebble ice or crushed ice for the best results. What you probably don't want to do is try to make a lower calorie version of a Dirty Cherry Sprite. That's tempting for anyone counting calories, sugar levels, or fat intake since the cherry flavor of Sprite soda alone contains 54 grams of sugar and 200 calories in a 20-ounce bottle. Coffee creamer and syrups also add extra fat and sugar. Even still, using low-fat or non-fat creamers is probably why your dirty soda is curdling and separating. This drink just needs a high fat content to work right. Treat it like an indulgence or opt for an Italian soda with sparkling water, instead.