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Dirty sodas can be anything you want them to be. They're a mega-customizable treat that combines coffee creamer, flavored syrups from brands like Torani and Monin, and soda pop. It's like an Italian cream soda with a makeover. The flavor combinations found online are endless, but the internet is all about Dirty Cherry Sprite for Summer 2026. It's a dreamy soft pink drink that looks like it was made for warmer days. It's sweet and light, carbonated and creamy; just the right combination for a homemade summer refresher. It takes almost no time to make, and it's a fancy way to have a bubbly, non-alcoholic beverage this summer. Plus, it'll impress any kids you have around.

Dirty Cherry Sprite is a basic drink by dirty soda standards. It's made with just three ingredients: Cherry Sprite, vanilla coffee creamer, and Maraschino cherries (there's a bizarre process that turns Maraschino cherries neon red). Style the drink as you make it, starting with alternating layers of ice and cherries in a clear glass. Pour in the cherry-flavored Sprite and top it off with a heavy splash of coffee creamer or half and half. Use a long spoon to give it a stir, and enjoy. That's just the foundation for a Dirty Cherry Sprite, though. Enthusiasts add all kinds of syrups, sweeteners, and creamers to give it a personal twist.