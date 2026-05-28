The Emotional Reason Alton Brown Refuses To Eat Octopus

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With vegetarianism on the rise in recent years, most people have at least given some thought to their meat consumption. Alton Brown will eat almost any animal with one major exception — he won't eat octopus. During a recent episode of "Last Meals," while enjoying a plate of delicious-looking lamb, the host prodded Alton Brown about a rumor that he wouldn't eat octopus.

"I will not eat octopus," Alton Brown confirmed. As a follow-up question, the host pointed out that the celebrity chef was willing to eat lamb but wasn't willing to eat octopus, calling the discrepancy a paradox. "No," Brown interrupted, "because I never had a conversation with a lamb." A comment the host found humorous. (Conversation or not, a well-smoked rack of lamb is hard to resist.)

To cut a long story short, an octopus at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California touched the pen in Alton Brown's shirt pocket, which he said "had been established from a previous visit. It f***ing remembered me." This was apparently a real shock to Brown, who went on to say, "I was so messed up from that ... I went to the bathroom and cried like an actual baby for 20 minutes." Mind you, it's not all seafood that gets Alton Brown worked up. After all, he basically eats only canned sardines while on tour.