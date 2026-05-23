10 Store Bought Potato Salads Ranked Worst To Best

Potato salad is an absolute must at any summer cookout or picnic. It pairs well with most things grilled and travels well as long as it is kept cold. (Because most potato salads contain mayonnaise, they shouldn't be left out of the fridge without being kept chilled longer than two hours.) It can also be made in many different ways, allowing opportunity to take dietary restrictions into account for a gathering. There are so many kinds of potato salads that it can be hard to choose. Personally, I love a classic potato salad that's tangy with lots of crunch from celery or onion.

In order to capture this diversity in my ranking, I tried to sample a variety of styles and flavors. What I chose is a sampling of potato salads available in groceries near me in the northeast region of the United States. There are some store-bought potato salads I would have loved to include in this ranking, but couldn't due to proximity.

Whether you like something classic, mustardy, or a salad loaded with bacon and cheese, the grocery store aisles should have you covered when it comes to picking up a potato salad for a picnic or cookout. All prices shown are accurate as of publication and location. Here are 10 store bought potato salads ranked from worst to best.