The Declining Casual Restaurant Chain Boomers Remember Fondly

It's not always easy being a baby boomer. Sure, they're the wealthiest and most prosperous generation in human history, with said prosperity often coming at the direct and indirect expense of younger generations. But sometimes, their favorite restaurants close, and they get sad about it — and you know what, that's something every generation can commiserate over, from Gen X lovers of the disappearing Rainforest Cafe to boomer fans of the declining chain restaurant, Houlihan's, which now has just 21 locations across the country.

Houlihan's started in 1961, when two Kansas City restaurateurs named Paul Robinson and Joe Gilbert decided to collaborate and start a new venture. Robinson and Gilbert were looking to open a restaurant in an empty space once occupied by a store called Tom Houlihan's, which sold men's clothes. (The two got their blessing from Houlihan to use his name, although he never visited the restaurant, despite a standing offer to eat for free.)

Houlihan's was an early example of the kind of fast casual restaurant chain that proliferated in the latter half of the 20th century: TGI Friday's, Ruby Tuesdays, Chili's, so on and so forth. Boomers can often be found fondly recalling the restaurant on social media, including Reddit. "[It] had great nachos," wrote one Redditor. "It was a perfect place to watch football with friends in the late 70s and early 80s." Another posted Houlihan's brunch menu from 1985 on the subreddit r/RetroMenus and noted, "I [looked] forward to enjoying omelettes and quiche. Before I was ordered to take tons of medications for life, I would've definitely enjoyed a screwdriver drink — always more orange juice and less vodka... otherwise, zzzzzzz." Ah, boomers.