Al Pacino's Favorite Italian Dinner Is This Classic Pasta

In 1991, the romantic comedy-drama "Frankie and Johnny" gave Al Pacino a rare chance to step away from his typically belligerent, tough-guy roles. Instead of playing a gangster or a police officer, he portrayed a short-order cook who falls for a waitress. While his character served classic diner fare like burgers and fries, Pacino's real-life tastes lean toward equally uncomplicated comfort food. In fact, one of his go-to dishes whenever he is at Barbetta in Manhattan is spaghetti aglio e olio, a minimalist, quintessential short-order dish at Italian restaurants.

According to Daniel Bellino Zwicke's book, "Positano the Amalfi Coast Cookbook: Travel Guide," Pacino ordered the humble pasta dish every time he visited the Barbetta, even though the restaurant does not offer it on its menu. The actor's fondness for the meal extends to another New York-based restaurant, Serafina, which even named the dish on its menu as "spaghetti aglio & olio 'Al Pacino'" after the Hollywood star's repeated orders.

Though not named among the pasta dishes that never get old, spaghetti aglio e olio remains a staple of Italian cuisine. It's also often referred to as "peasant food" because of its simplicity. The name of the Neapolitan dish literally translates to "garlic" and "oil," the two main ingredients of the traditional version, along with spaghetti noodles and dried red pepper flakes. Some variations add ingredients like parsley, anchovies, cheese, or fresh chilies for extra flavor and texture, but its appeal has always come from doing more with less.