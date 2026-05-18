Al Pacino's Favorite Italian Dinner Is This Classic Pasta
In 1991, the romantic comedy-drama "Frankie and Johnny" gave Al Pacino a rare chance to step away from his typically belligerent, tough-guy roles. Instead of playing a gangster or a police officer, he portrayed a short-order cook who falls for a waitress. While his character served classic diner fare like burgers and fries, Pacino's real-life tastes lean toward equally uncomplicated comfort food. In fact, one of his go-to dishes whenever he is at Barbetta in Manhattan is spaghetti aglio e olio, a minimalist, quintessential short-order dish at Italian restaurants.
According to Daniel Bellino Zwicke's book, "Positano the Amalfi Coast Cookbook: Travel Guide," Pacino ordered the humble pasta dish every time he visited the Barbetta, even though the restaurant does not offer it on its menu. The actor's fondness for the meal extends to another New York-based restaurant, Serafina, which even named the dish on its menu as "spaghetti aglio & olio 'Al Pacino'" after the Hollywood star's repeated orders.
Though not named among the pasta dishes that never get old, spaghetti aglio e olio remains a staple of Italian cuisine. It's also often referred to as "peasant food" because of its simplicity. The name of the Neapolitan dish literally translates to "garlic" and "oil," the two main ingredients of the traditional version, along with spaghetti noodles and dried red pepper flakes. Some variations add ingredients like parsley, anchovies, cheese, or fresh chilies for extra flavor and texture, but its appeal has always come from doing more with less.
Al Pacino's favorite pasta dish reflects his roots and humble beginnings
Spaghetti aglio e olio is a fitting choice for Al Pacino because the dish reflects both his Italian heritage and his humble beginnings before becoming one of Hollywood's most awarded actors. Born in East Harlem to Italian immigrants and later raised in the Bronx after his parents divorced, Pacino has long embraced his roots, even joking that Italians in America are usually "half Italian", whereas he is "all Italian." His favorite pasta dish is also deeply connected to southern Italian cooking, particularly Naples. "I'm mostly Sicilian, and I have a little bit of Neapolitan in me," he quipped (via Golden Globes).
Pacino's appreciation for the dish may also stem from the difficult years he spent trying to break into the acting scene. Before landing major roles, the "Godfather" star worked low-paying jobs to support his acting studies. At times, he was unemployed and seeking shelter wherever he could, which sometimes meant on the streets while attending auditions and studying. During those lean years, inexpensive meals like spaghetti aglio e olio would have been a practical option. After all, cooking spaghetti agilo e olio is like making pasta from stuff that's already in your kitchen. Most of its ingredients, including the spaghetti noodles, garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes, are pantry staples. Since olive oil is the star of this dish, however, it's worth investing in good extra-virgin olive oil for the best flavor. Another tip: Add parsley and grated cheese for extra flavor and richness.