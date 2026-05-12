The Old-School White Castle Knockoff That Lasted Until 2022

White Castle, which opened in 1921, may have been the first modern fast-food restaurant and is often considered the quintessential one, but over the years, it's spawned a slew of knockoffs. When I was growing up in the D.C. area, we had a very similar slider chain called Little Tavern, but the last one closed up shop in 2008. In the Midwest, the Milwaukee-based chain, White Tower, would have celebrated its centenary in 2026 if only it had survived.

Spoiler: It didn't. (Guess the title already gave that away.) White Tower really never made the leap to catering to car customers after World War II, and its failure to add drive-thrus meant that it lost out on business to other burger chains. The last Milwaukee location closed in 1976, soon after celebrating the company's 50th anniversary.

However, a White Tower location in Toledo, Ohio, still soldiered on up through 2022, by which time White Castle had begun using a robot to fry its burgers. The last White Tower suffered a minor fire that year and never reopened for business afterward. A few years ago, Redditors in Toledo were excited by seeing signs of life in the building that once housed the defunct burger restaurant. Their hopes were dashed, however, when a taco joint moved in instead.