The Condiment That Turns Cucumber Salad Into A Rich Side Dish
People really should give cucumbers more of a chance. Sure, they are a mild and even bland ingredient on their own, but that doesn't mean they can't be elevated to new flavor heights. After all, even potato salad can be turned into a gourmet side dish with the right ingredients. The versatility and simplicity of cucumbers make them ideal for mixing with salty and rich ingredients. So, if you want a basic, but out-of-this-world side, you should try adding peanut butter to your cucumber salad.
This might sound odd, but it really works. It's a great recipe to satisfy your peanut butter cravings, and it's not a brand new idea by any means. The fact is, peanuts and cucumbers are a match made in heaven, evidenced by numerous cultural dishes throughout the world. In Thailand, spicy cucumber peanut salads are an easy and common treat, while in China, Pai Huang Gua consists of sliced cucumbers sometimes accented with peanuts or peanut butter.
The reason all this works so well also has to do with the nature of the condiment. Peanut butter has plenty of healthy fats that help create a rich, velvety consistency. However, the high water content in the cucumber balances out that richness, so it still feels refreshing with each bite. The mouthfeel contrast between smooth peanut butter and a crunchy veggie is pleasing, especially if you use the chunky peanut variety for extra texture fun. Plus, this combo allows you to get plenty of protein and vitamin E without adding extra carbs to your diet.
How to use peanut butter to make cucumber salad better
Making this kind of cucumber salad is gloriously quick and easy. First, slice up one whole cucumber. You can do so in chunks, thin round slices, or long strips. Then, place the cucumber in a jar or plastic container with extra room for add-ins. To that container, add a spoonful or two of smooth or chunky peanut butter, being sure you select from highly-ranked peanut butter brands. You can also add a drizzle of soy sauce, rice vinegar, and lime juice. Additional salt, honey, or MSG can make for salty, sweet, or savory outcomes. Seal the container tightly and shake the ingredients together until every cucumber is coated with the dressing. Serve it immediately or chill before serving for a crisper and well-blended flavor.
This cucumber salad will have a rich, nutty flavor with a smooth dressing that clings to each crunchy cucumber bit. You can serve this salad over white or seasoned rice for a complete meal, or as a side dish for Asian noodles or soups. Of course, you can also eat it on its own for a low-calorie and refreshing meal.
If you want to further elevate this side, there are tons of ways, because easy whole cucumber salads have gone viral across the internet. Add chili oil, crunchy chili bits, or hot sauce if you want things to get spicy. Throw in fresh minced garlic for a fragrant and savory treat. A little sesame oil and sesame seeds can add a toasty note that emphasizes the salad's nuttiness. Cucumbers and peanut butter lend themselves to both sweetness and savoriness, so be bold and have fun with your flavors.