Amp Up Burgers With A Packet That's Already In Your Pantry

Burger night is an iconic part of many American dinner plans. Whether you like it fancy with aioli and heirloom tomato, or with simple American cheese, every burger topping imaginable is possible. However, the hamburger patty can end up flavorless without the same level of thoughtfulness, especially if you prepare the meat the same way over and over. One way you can kick your hamburger meat up a notch is by adding a spice blend you might already have on hand — a taco seasoning packet.

To use this seasoning to enhance your patties, the method is pretty simple. While your pan or grill is preheating, place thawed ground beef in a bowl. Add a packet of taco seasoning, or about 1 ounce of powder. Gently mix the seasonings into the meat with your hands until well combined, then form it into equally-sized patties. Cook the burgers until lightly crisped on the outside and heated through, adding cheese as you normally would. Serve up the zesty patties on toasty warm buns, and that's all it takes.

What you're left with is a burger that's moist, flavorful, and uniquely spiced. But why stop there? You can steer into the Mexican-inspired flavors by topping your burger with salsa or slices of jalapeño peppers. Consider using enchilada sauce rather than ketchup, and try adding Mexican cheeses like cotija or Oaxaca on top. This all may sound like an unusual fusion change-up, but it's sure to be anything but boring.