Amp Up Burgers With A Packet That's Already In Your Pantry
Burger night is an iconic part of many American dinner plans. Whether you like it fancy with aioli and heirloom tomato, or with simple American cheese, every burger topping imaginable is possible. However, the hamburger patty can end up flavorless without the same level of thoughtfulness, especially if you prepare the meat the same way over and over. One way you can kick your hamburger meat up a notch is by adding a spice blend you might already have on hand — a taco seasoning packet.
To use this seasoning to enhance your patties, the method is pretty simple. While your pan or grill is preheating, place thawed ground beef in a bowl. Add a packet of taco seasoning, or about 1 ounce of powder. Gently mix the seasonings into the meat with your hands until well combined, then form it into equally-sized patties. Cook the burgers until lightly crisped on the outside and heated through, adding cheese as you normally would. Serve up the zesty patties on toasty warm buns, and that's all it takes.
What you're left with is a burger that's moist, flavorful, and uniquely spiced. But why stop there? You can steer into the Mexican-inspired flavors by topping your burger with salsa or slices of jalapeño peppers. Consider using enchilada sauce rather than ketchup, and try adding Mexican cheeses like cotija or Oaxaca on top. This all may sound like an unusual fusion change-up, but it's sure to be anything but boring.
Why taco seasonings help elevate your burger game
To understand why taco seasonings are a game-changer for much more than tacos, you have to consider the different components found in that packet. Many might be surprised to learn that one of the main ingredients in taco seasoning packets is corn starch. Corn starch acts as a binder in meat, helping to lock in juiciness and giving the patty a toothsome texture. It also helps the outside of the burger form a crisped crust for a pleasing texture.
Other ingredients found in taco seasoning include chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, and salt. Smoked paprika may also make an appearance. These spices heighten umami flavors in the meat and help enhance savory notes. They are also incredibly aromatic, which means your appetite gets activated before you even take a bite.
Because the ingredients in taco seasonings are so straightforward, you can also easily make your own if you don't happen to have a packet in your pantry. Remember to go heavy on the chili powder, as that's often the most prominent ingredient. Taste your powder before using it until you strike a balanced blend of spicy, savory, and earthy. You can also add extra spices and flavors to the mix to make it truly your own. A touch of dried lemon or lime zest gives a pop of bright citrus, and a sprinkle of brown sugar can add extra depth. As long as you add about 3 tablespoons of seasoning blend for every pound of meat, you'll end up with a flavorful burger.