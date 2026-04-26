Fast Food From Medieval Times Makes A Big Mac Look Like A Gourmet Meal

There's nothing quite as American as fast food ... or is there? As it turns out, fast food was already popular way back in Medieval Europe. Cookshops, as they were called, were often positioned on a single street, with proprietors singing out ads for their wares. Passersby would be able to grab a quick bite to go for a low fee. While this might sound like a modern fast food place in some ways, there were major, rather gross differences.

It probably goes without saying that the 13th century didn't exactly have the food safety standards that we have today. There were flies in shops, and the beer served was often more sanitary and plentiful than the water, even if certain medieval brews had folks hallucinating. Fast food was also mostly marketed to the common man or those in poverty. Many poor folks didn't have a way to cook food at home, so fast food was an everyday necessity. Cookshops knew this and took advantage by delivering substandard fare that gained them a seedy reputation.

Among the biggest problems was the fact that these fast-food eateries sometimes used spoiled or tainted meat. Old meat pies that didn't sell might be kept and re-heated days later, with no regard for whether the filling or crust had gone bad. On the other hand, food was sometimes undercooked, too. Even if the meat was fresh, sellers would pass off cheaper proteins, like beef in place of venison, so it really was mystery meat with potentially dangerous consequences.