Never Suffer Through A Soggy Tater Tot Casserole Again With This Simple Fix
If you grew up in the Midwest, you're probably familiar with tater tot casserole. This classic casserole guaranteed to make your life easier generally includes veggies, canned creamy soup, and some sort of protein such as ground beef. The base is mixed together, sometimes with cheese, then topped with a layer of frozen tater tots and baked until crispy and toasty. Imagine a very American version of shepherd's pie, and you should get the picture. A major problem this dish faces, however, is that the tater tots can get pretty soggy. This may seem like a difficult problem to fix, but there's a very simple solution.
You may want to go wild on the tots, adding as many as possible, but a little delicacy here is key. Arrange your frozen tots in a single layer, leaving a little space between each one. Then, bake the casserole uncovered for the best results. This way, during heating, multiple exposed sides of each tot get crisped, giving you extra crunch. Tater tot packaging suggests baking them in a single layer for maximum golden-brown goodness, so doing it here just makes sense.
When you overcrowd tots, moisture is trapped. So, not only are your tots not getting enough cooking space, but they are also getting steamed as water is released from the frozen nuggets. You may be tempted to thaw them before arranging, but this can lead to sogginess, since thawing prompts the potatoes to absorb the moisture. So, give the ingenious tater treats of Ohio origin a little breathing room, and you should get the crisp you're after.
Other ways to ensure you don't have soggy tater tots
There are a few other things that might be making your tater tots soggy besides spacing. There's a lot of moisture in tater tot casserole, but the less wetness you have, the better your result will be. Drain your cooked protein fully before adding, and thaw frozen veggies as well. Don't thin your canned soup with water or milk, even if the directions on the can advise to do so. Also, don't push the tots down into the wet ingredients before cooking. All of this will help your spuddy buddies get the space and dryness they need to get crispy.
Putting cheese on your tots before baking can also cause issues with crispiness. People love a good cheesy casserole, but all that grease can leak into your tots. Instead, bake the casserole until the tater tots get golden brown, then only add the shredded cheese at the end of cooking. This goes for any other greasy toppings as well.
Once you have your cooking method down, you can experiment to kick things up a notch because there's more than one way to make a tater tot casserole. Sour cream and bacon, as long as you drain them, can add salt and richness to the body of the dish. Put a bottom layer of tater tots into the pan first, then bake them before adding the other ingredients for a pie-like base. Make it spicy with some Tabasco or chopped jalapeños. Just remember to add any hot sauce or other drizzles after cooking, once the crunch factor reaches its peak.