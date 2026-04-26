Never Suffer Through A Soggy Tater Tot Casserole Again With This Simple Fix

If you grew up in the Midwest, you're probably familiar with tater tot casserole. This classic casserole guaranteed to make your life easier generally includes veggies, canned creamy soup, and some sort of protein such as ground beef. The base is mixed together, sometimes with cheese, then topped with a layer of frozen tater tots and baked until crispy and toasty. Imagine a very American version of shepherd's pie, and you should get the picture. A major problem this dish faces, however, is that the tater tots can get pretty soggy. This may seem like a difficult problem to fix, but there's a very simple solution.

You may want to go wild on the tots, adding as many as possible, but a little delicacy here is key. Arrange your frozen tots in a single layer, leaving a little space between each one. Then, bake the casserole uncovered for the best results. This way, during heating, multiple exposed sides of each tot get crisped, giving you extra crunch. Tater tot packaging suggests baking them in a single layer for maximum golden-brown goodness, so doing it here just makes sense.

When you overcrowd tots, moisture is trapped. So, not only are your tots not getting enough cooking space, but they are also getting steamed as water is released from the frozen nuggets. You may be tempted to thaw them before arranging, but this can lead to sogginess, since thawing prompts the potatoes to absorb the moisture. So, give the ingenious tater treats of Ohio origin a little breathing room, and you should get the crisp you're after.