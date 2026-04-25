More Beans Won't Make Your Coffee Stronger — But This Will

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I admit it: When I want a stronger cup of coffee, I throw more ground beans in my drip machine. I can talk myself into thinking that this trick works, but it really doesn't make much of a difference. However, you can make a stronger cup of coffee using a pour-over method, and you don't have to waste beans to get a more robust brew. We learned about the technique from ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, who heads up the coffee website Home Coffee Expert. He told us the key to a strong, flavorful cup of coffee is to make a pour-over and to ensure all the grounds get wet as you're brewing.

"It's all to do with how much of the coffee you've ground is actually having flavor extracted by the water you pour into the filter," explains Woodburn-Simmonds. "If you have coffee that is almost completely dry, then it isn't having any flavor extracted into your final brew and is essentially wasted."

His advice flies in the face of other online tips for making strong coffee, which suggest you should quickly pour the hot water over the grounds, or from a higher distance from the dripper, or right into the center of the grounds. It also contradicts the lazy instinct to put more grounds in the basket or double brew a batch to make it stronger. Woodburn-Simmonds says you should instead follow proper technique for making a pour-over for the best result. "Pouring in circles across the whole coffee bed to ensure you're getting full extraction from all your grounds," he shares. "Ensuring the whole coffee bed is wet will give a stronger brew than just pouring in the center."