The Under-$10 Aldi Find For Easy Italian Subs

Italian subs have been the centerpiece of sandwich shop menus for more than 100 years, and remain as popular as ever. They're relatively easy to make at home, and some of those creations have even gone viral on social media — remember the chop salad sandwich? The only drawback to these heavy-hitting hoagies is the amount of leftover ingredients you have after building the sandwich. They can also be expensive if you buy individual packages of the Italian meats, sliced cheese, and other toppings. Aldi has a fix for both of those problems in its deli section: the Italian Trio: Hot Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, a packaged collection of pre-sliced sandwich meat and cheese.

The Italian Trio delivers 18 ounces of Italian sandwich fixings for just $9.35. That's a way better deal than you'll find at most sandwich shops, even if you factor in the price of bread. Customers are taking to social media to sing the package's praises. One reviewer noted that she stretched the package to make five different meals — four subs and a big Italian salad. Buyers also like the flavor of the meats, and note that the hot honey isn't too overpowering. "Big recommend," read one Facebook review of the Italian Trio. "Very savory. The ham, not so hot, but very tasty. The pepperoni packs a lot of flavor."