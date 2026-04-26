The Under-$10 Aldi Find For Easy Italian Subs
Italian subs have been the centerpiece of sandwich shop menus for more than 100 years, and remain as popular as ever. They're relatively easy to make at home, and some of those creations have even gone viral on social media — remember the chop salad sandwich? The only drawback to these heavy-hitting hoagies is the amount of leftover ingredients you have after building the sandwich. They can also be expensive if you buy individual packages of the Italian meats, sliced cheese, and other toppings. Aldi has a fix for both of those problems in its deli section: the Italian Trio: Hot Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone, a packaged collection of pre-sliced sandwich meat and cheese.
The Italian Trio delivers 18 ounces of Italian sandwich fixings for just $9.35. That's a way better deal than you'll find at most sandwich shops, even if you factor in the price of bread. Customers are taking to social media to sing the package's praises. One reviewer noted that she stretched the package to make five different meals — four subs and a big Italian salad. Buyers also like the flavor of the meats, and note that the hot honey isn't too overpowering. "Big recommend," read one Facebook review of the Italian Trio. "Very savory. The ham, not so hot, but very tasty. The pepperoni packs a lot of flavor."
What to do with Aldi's Italian Trio: Hot Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone
Aldi's Italian Trio is the beginning of an epic homemade Italian sub. All you'll need is a little lettuce and whatever other veggie toppings you want. Customers are adding everything from traditional choices like chopped lettuce and peppers to black olives, pepperoncini, and very versatile banana peppers. They're also pairing this trio of meats and cheese with all kinds of Italian-style breads, as well as Hawaiian bread rolls and toasted brioche buns. Use it to recreate these Italian subs you need to try before you die, or to make other types of sandwiches, like an Italian-inspired grilled cheese.
Customers aren't just making sub sandwiches with the Aldi's Italian Trio. They're using it for mini slider-style sandwiches, salads, stromboli, deli-style wraps, and more. One customer added the pre-sliced Italian Trio to pesto-covered flank steak for an easy meal of pinwheel appetizers. Another review seemed to perfectly sum up the Italian Trio's versatility: " I love this from Aldi. I have used the meat separately on making pizza and I also pile it all together and make a chopped Italian salad with it," they noted, adding, "You can put it on Italian bread and make a sandwich all chopped up or just sliced — it's a very good mixture."