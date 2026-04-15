Barilla's F1 Connection Goes Deeper Than Its New Racing Wheels Pasta

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Sponsorships are a funny thing — like, why are many of the so-called "official foods" of professional sports teams the exact opposite of what athletes eat? And while we're at it, why would a pasta company partner with an auto racing league? Such is the case with Barilla, which is not only the official pasta of Formula 1 but has now come out with Formula 1-inspired noodles called Barilla Racing Wheels.

As it turns out, Formula 1 has a connection with Barilla that goes a bit deeper than, say, that between WWE and Slim Jim (although the late, great Macho Man Randy Savage did help take spicy meat sticks from bar snacks to backpacks). Paolo Barilla, scion of the pasta company-owning family, was a race driver himself in his younger days, winning the 1985 24 Hours of Le Mans. After his racing career, he went to work for the family firm, which just so happens to be the world's premier pasta producer. Nearly four decades later, he took over as deputy chairman of the Barilla Group.

As of now, Barilla Racing Wheels are available for order from Walmart's website. Later this spring, however, you should be able to find them in other stores, as the product isn't a Walmart exclusive.