How Much It Actually Costs To Hire Your Own Private Chef

Ever wonder how much it actually costs to hire a private chef? It depends. Not every chef is offering Michelin-worthy meals on a daily basis. And not everyone is working for the rich and famous, so you'll find private chefs offering their services for less than you'd expect.

The Takeout talked to Jazmin Unruh, a New York-based private chef who posts on TikTok as @qualiakitchen. "When I first started meal prepping, I'd visit a home and crank out four to six meals for the week at $30 an hour," she shared. "This included grocery shopping, or I'd make a grocery list and send it to the client if they wanted to do the shopping themselves."

The role of a private chef varies — some do simple, personalized meal prep, while others plate three-course meals daily. Some go as far as working with families to plan weekly menus, while others are on-call or even travel with their clients. Now in a staff role, Unruh has upped her rate. "I'm currently employed full-time at $40 with benefits, so it does behoove me to be on someone's payroll," she said. She admitted that experienced chefs tend to make more, though. "I'm relatively new to the industry so this wage is reasonable," she explained. "I see many job opportunities for private chefs with five-plus years experience ... going for $100,000 to $150,000 a year with benefits, with 45-plus-hour work weeks and travel requirements."