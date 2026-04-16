The Popular Fast Food Chain That Boasts Its Own University

Many fast food places offer scholarships or opportunities for higher education, but a California chain takes things a step further. If you head to Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles, you can find a quaint replica of the first In-N-Out ever created. Sharing the parking lot with that, however, is a building boldly labeled "In-N-Out University." It's the former home of the company's founder, Harry Snyder, and it now hosts a training school for entry-level managers.

Similar to McDonald's Hamburger University, where students can graduate with a degree in "Hamburgerology," certifications from In-N-Out University aren't considered actual college degrees. Instead, individuals "graduate" from programs that train them to become managers. Attendees study training materials on how to keep restaurants up to cleanliness standards and how best to approach customer service. They also learn how to properly prepare the famed food, including the secret menu that's been around since the 1960s.

To attend In-N-Out University, a person must apply for a managerial position and be accepted. You could also already have a job with the burger chain and receive a promotion, which is how 80% of its managerial staff get their start. There's a reason In-N-Out is known as one of the best fast food chains to work at, after all. If you want to attend the University but don't want to work at In-N-Out, you're out of luck. You can still buy some fun merch in the attached company store and tour the nearby museum to find out more about its history.