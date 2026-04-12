Why Your Keurig Keeps Shutting Off When Brewing (And The Easy Way To Fix It)

It's a nightmare scenario for the caffeine fiends among us: You groggily walk to the kitchen, plop a pod into your Keurig, and select your cup size. The machine rumples to life and everything is going fine, but then your Keurig cuts off just as it's gearing up to brew. What gives?

First and foremost, check your settings. "Some of our brewers come with an 'Energy Saver' or 'Auto On/Off' feature," the brand's website explains. "If your brewer is powering off unexpectedly, ensure these features are not enabled." You can find more information about your specific model on Keurig's coffee maker support page.

No luck? Keurig recommends contacting customer service, but these days many customers turn to Reddit instead. "Remove the water reservoir, unplug [the] machine, tip it upside down and smack the bottom a few times," recommended one Redditor. According to comments, the approach seems to be a popular fix. "This worked like a charm," one commenter wrote.

There's one problem with Reddit's recommendation, though: It's an easy way to void your warranty. According to Keurig's website, the brand's warranty does not "cover damages caused by ... services performed by anyone other than Keurig or its authorized service providers ... or external causes such as abuse, misuse ... or acts of God." It's not clear whether dropping your upside-down Keurig on the counter counts as an "act of God" or not, but it's fair to assume that it counts as either "abuse" or "misuse." As such, the brand's customer service should be your first stop, not Reddit.