This Boston Steakhouse From The '70s Is Stuck In Time (In The Best Way Possible)
If you want to eat in a place with historical ambiance, Boston is definitely the place to do it. It not only boasts the oldest food hall in the city that dates back to the 18th century (Faneuil Hall Marketplace) but is also home to the equally venerable Union Oyster House — the latter restaurant was a favorite spot for President John F. Kennedy, and Julia Child visited so often she had a plaque on the wall. Compared to these places, The Stockyard is still fairly new, since it just opened up in 1972. Still, by most people's standards, that makes it pretty retro, and, charmingly enough, the decor and menu don't appear to have changed too much over the years.
On the outside, it's a sprawling red brick building topped with a faux barn-style roof and embellished with a plaque shaped like the head of a longhorn. Inside, the vibe is cozy-rustic, complete with wood walls and a stone fireplace. There's also a bar, which is said to have once belonged to Al Capone, although it may have been imported from the Midwest since the mobfather isn't known to have spent much time in Beantown.
As far as the food goes, long-time patrons praise its consistency, which is actually pretty remarkable considering that the place changed hands back in the 20-tweens and was closed for over six months at the time. The menu does include a few dishes that seem to be more recent than the 1970s — flatbread pizzas were big in the early and mid-2000s, as was lobster mac and cheese. For the most part, however, The Stockyard offers the same solid steakhouse classics that have stood the test of time.
At The Stockyard, beef reigns supreme
The Stockyard is a steakhouse, and the menu clearly reflects this. There are six different cuts to choose from: bone-in ribeye, tomahawk, filet mignon, New York strip, porterhouse, and prime rib. For less-hearty appetites, beef tips and tournedos are available, while those who prefer pork can choose between a thick-cut chop and a rack of smoked baby back ribs. Poultry, pasta, and seafood dishes include chicken Francese, Cajun chicken fettuccine, shrimp Alfredo, and lump crab cakes. The sides and starters, too, are pretty classic: wedge and Caesar salads, French onion soup, clam chowder (this is Boston, after all), and potatoes prepared in a plethora of ways (whipped, baked, fried, Lyonnaise-style, or loaded with cheese and bacon).
Patrons enjoy The Stockyard's vintage ambiance, with one Tripadvisor user saying, "The room has an old-school vibe — in the best way. Lots of rich wood, leather, and (season permitting) a roaring fireplace." Another called the experience "a delicious meal in an upscale but warm and welcoming setting."
The food gets mixed reviews, however, with some praising it highly and others complaining that their steaks weren't cooked the way they like them. Reviewers are divided on the prices, too, since some feel they're reasonable while others disagree. Perspectives, however, may depend on whether The Stockyard is being compared to other restaurants or to how it was back in the day. As one long-time patron lamented, "Been going here since the 1980s, and it's been getting worse and worse ... the portions are smaller and prices are SHOCKING" (via Tripadvisor). A Yelper, on the other hand, had an entirely different experience: "Couldn't find a bad thing to say about this place! The food, ambiance, and service [are] amazing!"