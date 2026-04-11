Aldi Sud Vs Aldi Nord — Here's Which Boasts The Most Locations

Most Americans know Aldi as a European grocery chain, but your neighborhood Aldi isn't the same as the Aldi stores in France or Spain. No, it's not just because European Aldis have deluxe, self-serve orange juice machines. American stores are owned and operated by Aldi Sud (German for Aldi South), while European locations are primarily operated by the brand's northern twin, Aldi Nord. While the two brands are legally distinct, they share similar marketing and a close corporate history. Lately, Aldi Sud has been making big gains in the American market; the brand is now the fastest-growing grocer in the United States. But which company is bigger worldwide?

Despite a limited reach in the United States, Aldi Nord's numbers aren't too shabby. On March 9, 2026, the brand opened its 5,555th store (it also happened to be the 500th Aldi store in Spain). Still, Aldi Sud beats out Aldi Nord by roughly 2,000 stores. In 2024, Aldi Sud was operating 7,593 stores worldwide (more recent numbers don't appear to be readily available), with plans to add 180 more American stores to its 2,614-store-strong U.S. portfolio this year.

Aldi Nord doesn't stay out of the United States completely, mind you. The company owns Trader Joe's, which operates 631 stores in the United States. While Trader Joe's doesn't look much like the Aldi brand, it does share the Aldi ethos: inexpensive, high-quality, store brand foods that attract a cult customer following.