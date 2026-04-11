How One Of Boston's First Jewish Grocers Turned Into A Thriving Supermarket Chain

In 1892, the Rabb (or Rabinovitz) family opened Greenie Store at 134 Salem Street in Boston's North End, at which time it was one of the city's first Jewish groceries. As the Jewish community grew with immigration from Eastern Europe, so did the number of Jewish-owned stores and restaurants. By 1920, Boston boasted over 300 Jewish delis, restaurants, and shops offering Jewish food. The Rabbs also continued to prosper, and in 1914 the Rabb family established the Economy Grocery Store in Somerville. Later, in 1942, the company took on the name it still goes by today: Stop & Shop. While I'm a big Aldi fan as well as a devotee of Kroger's woohoo buys, I'll always have a soft spot for this grocery chain. Not only was Stop & Shop one of the first stores I shopped at as a newly-fledged adult, but it's also shouted out not once, but twice, in the Modern Lovers' proto-punk anthem "Roadrunner."

After adopting the new moniker, Stop & Shop continued its steady growth. It expanded out into the suburbs in the 1950s in line with the nationwide postwar construction boom, and by the end of that decade had 100 stores throughout New England. Subsequent decades brought continued expansion along with innovations such as revamped stores with wider aisles, an expanded line of budget-priced products, superstores offering specialty goods, and a gas rewards program in partnership with Shell. Today, after over 100 years in business, Stop & Shop has 363 locations which can be found in five different states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island.