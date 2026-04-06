The Unique Texas Restaurant Hidden Inside A Car Dealership
A heaping plate of waffle fries is a surefire way to relieve the stress of buying a new car, and there's one restaurant in Texas making it easy to get both in the same place. Twin Creeks Cafe is a full-blown restaurant located inside the Honda of Fort Worth Dealership which serves breakfast and lunch with a Mexican-themed menu that's full of options, including burgers and fries. Breakfast includes dishes like huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, and French toast, while you'll find all kinds of soups, salads, and sandwiches on the menu for lunch, all of which are freshly made in-house.
You don't have to be in the market for a car to grab some food at the cafe-style restaurant, either. There's a dining room that's welcome to all and kid-friendly to boot. There's a whole play room set up for the little ones that includes small furniture, big screens, and games. The restaurant works with food delivery services, too. One recent Grubhub driver was so surprised to pick up food from the location that he posted the experience on TikTok with a full walk-through and plenty of praise for the cafe. "Tell me why I'm on Grubhub right now, and it sent me to the Honda dealership," the driver said in the video, joking that he was about to deliver a new car to a customer. "They got a burrito from the Honda dealership. Crazy work!" One comment on the video said, "Came for the burrito, left with a 5 year lease."
Twin Creeks is a good option for reasonably priced, quality eats in west Forth Worth
Restaurant owners and siblings Will Churchill and Corrie Watson opened Twin Creeks Cafe inside the Honda of Fort Worth in 2010. Their mission was to provide food that was just as convenient as the plethora of fast food joints in the area, but with less processed menu choices. The dealership itself has been in the siblings' family since 1917 and was passed down to them in 2005. They sold their stake in the company to Berkshire Hathaway Automotive group in 2015, but kept the cafe.
While it is located in a car dealership, Twin Creeks isn't quite as weird as some of the strangest old-school restaurants that have ever existed. Its location is just quirky enough to be amusing and the prices make it a great choice for when you want a budget-friendly meal at a more than "just okay" restaurant. Plus, it's sidestepped most of the signs you're at a bad Mexican restaurant by getting great reviews online. Customers say the cooking is high quality, flavorful, and full of variety.
"Food was AMAZING & fresh! Who would of thought such great food would come from inside a car dealership! Our family will definitely be returning customers," one person wrote on Yelp. "You probably wouldn't expect the level of food here but it will definitely surprise you. Everything is made from scratch," another Yelp review says. "If you're on the west side of Ft. Worth, stop in ... You WON'T be disappointed."