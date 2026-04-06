The Unique Texas Restaurant Hidden Inside A Car Dealership

A heaping plate of waffle fries is a surefire way to relieve the stress of buying a new car, and there's one restaurant in Texas making it easy to get both in the same place. Twin Creeks Cafe is a full-blown restaurant located inside the Honda of Fort Worth Dealership which serves breakfast and lunch with a Mexican-themed menu that's full of options, including burgers and fries. Breakfast includes dishes like huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, and French toast, while you'll find all kinds of soups, salads, and sandwiches on the menu for lunch, all of which are freshly made in-house.

You don't have to be in the market for a car to grab some food at the cafe-style restaurant, either. There's a dining room that's welcome to all and kid-friendly to boot. There's a whole play room set up for the little ones that includes small furniture, big screens, and games. The restaurant works with food delivery services, too. One recent Grubhub driver was so surprised to pick up food from the location that he posted the experience on TikTok with a full walk-through and plenty of praise for the cafe. "Tell me why I'm on Grubhub right now, and it sent me to the Honda dealership," the driver said in the video, joking that he was about to deliver a new car to a customer. "They got a burrito from the Honda dealership. Crazy work!" One comment on the video said, "Came for the burrito, left with a 5 year lease."