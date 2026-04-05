The Major Coffee Chain That You Can Drink In The Library Of Congress' Tunnels
The Library of Congress seems like such a staid and stuffy place. I'm a cardholder (if I can remember where I put the darn thing) who once spent hours performing research in the stacks, and that was certainly my impression. I might have felt a little differently, however, if I'd known there was a secret hidden deep within the tunnels that connect the library's three buildings: an outpost of Dunkin'.
Dunkin', a chain born in Massachusetts and named for exactly what you'd think ("dunkin'" donuts in coffee or milk), has achieved near-cult status in New England — there's a Dunkin' kiosk at Fenway Park (home of the juicy Fenway Frank), and I have fond memories of a Dunkin' stand that used to grace Boston's Government Square MBTA stop. If you attend a Boston Public Library event, you may even be served Dunkin' coffee, but there aren't any actual Dunkin' locations inside its branches — or in any libraries, that we're aware of, apart from the LOC.
Many library patrons, however, are unaware that Dunkin' Donuts is even there, hidden away as it is in the bowels of the James Madison Memorial Building. Enough people are in the know, however, that you may find yourself standing in line outside the rather small location. Don't get there too late, though, or you'll be out of luck. This location is only open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and stays open just half an hour later on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. On weekends, it isn't open at all.
You can't eat your donut inside the library, though
If you're wondering if you can bring your donut and coffee inside any of the LOC reading rooms, though, the answer is an unequivocal no. Food and drinks of any kind are not permitted, not even water bottles. You're free to stop off at Dunkin' after your research is concluded for the day, but if you're fueling up on the way in, be sure to finish it all (and toss your trash) before entering the sacred portal. Can't have you spilling on the nation's books, after all.
You can, however, refresh yourself on other options besides Dunkin's limited menu without leaving the grounds of the library. At present, there are cafeterias on the first floor of the John Adams Building and the ground floor of the James Madison Memorial Building, along with another one planned for the Jefferson Building. The main cafeteria of the complex, however, is the one located on the James Madison Memorial Building's sixth floor. The Madison Café may not offer the best dining in D.C. — it currently has a 3.2-star Yelp rating and 3.9 stars from TripAdvisor – but it does offer a more substantial selection than Dunkin'. Dishes like sandwiches, salads, and sushi can sustain you long after the morning Munchkins and macchiato wear off.