The Major Coffee Chain That You Can Drink In The Library Of Congress' Tunnels

The Library of Congress seems like such a staid and stuffy place. I'm a cardholder (if I can remember where I put the darn thing) who once spent hours performing research in the stacks, and that was certainly my impression. I might have felt a little differently, however, if I'd known there was a secret hidden deep within the tunnels that connect the library's three buildings: an outpost of Dunkin'.

Dunkin', a chain born in Massachusetts and named for exactly what you'd think ("dunkin'" donuts in coffee or milk), has achieved near-cult status in New England — there's a Dunkin' kiosk at Fenway Park (home of the juicy Fenway Frank), and I have fond memories of a Dunkin' stand that used to grace Boston's Government Square MBTA stop. If you attend a Boston Public Library event, you may even be served Dunkin' coffee, but there aren't any actual Dunkin' locations inside its branches — or in any libraries, that we're aware of, apart from the LOC.

Many library patrons, however, are unaware that Dunkin' Donuts is even there, hidden away as it is in the bowels of the James Madison Memorial Building. Enough people are in the know, however, that you may find yourself standing in line outside the rather small location. Don't get there too late, though, or you'll be out of luck. This location is only open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and stays open just half an hour later on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. On weekends, it isn't open at all.