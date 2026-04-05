The Secret Meaning Behind Pizza Hut's Logo

If we were to tell you there was a secret message in the Pizza Hut logo, you might look at us askance. What, are we trying to suggest there's a hidden code in it that'll lead to untold treasures? Are you going to have to steal the Declaration of Independence? No, the truth is a little more quotidian, but no less interesting. You know that big red hat sitting atop the words "Pizza Hut"? It's a reference to the distinctive red roof every Pizza Hut used to have.

Of the two logos Pizza Hut uses interchangeably (whether that be the stately, old-fashioned one you see above or the more modern-looking red swirl design), both have that sombrero-shaped design over the restaurant's name. You might think it's more appropriate for Taco Bell than a pizza chain, but that red roof has been a part of the company's brand for decades, from the halcyon days of the still-ongoing Book It! program to the introduction of the Stuffed Crust Pizza. It only stands to reason that it'd stick around today. (Pizza Hut isn't the only pizza chain to have a secret message in its logo, as Domino's includes a reference to the original three locations.)