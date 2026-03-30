Is It Rude To Ask For Someone's Cart At Aldi? Here's What Shoppers Say

There are several things to know when shopping at Aldi which first-timers should be aware of. There are exclusive in-house brands, an Aisle of Shame, and perhaps its most unique feature: the cart system. In order to unlock a cart at the corral, you have to put in a quarter, which you will get back once you return the cart. However, not everyone goes through this exact process to get a cart. Instead, some people will ask for a cart from those about to return it to the corral, rather than go through the hassle of unlocking it. But does this follow proper Aldi etiquette, or is it considered rude?

The Internet, for the most part, thinks this is a pretty common part of the Aldi experience so long as the asker offers up a quarter. One Redditor said, "I give my cart away 99% of the time because it's a nice thing to do — If I see someone approaching the cart corral and I am done with loading my groceries into my car, why not." Another explained, "I offer to trade my quarter for the cart to save time. I have it out and ready."

A few shoppers might not even ask for a quarter in return, instructing the next shopper to pass the cart on for free. It saves time and hassle and is seen as a gesture of goodwill. In certain regions, it actually seems to be the norm to refuse the offer of the quarter. However, there are some exceptions where asking for someone's cart isn't okay, and some shoppers who won't hand over their cart for good reason.