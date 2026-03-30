Is It Rude To Ask For Someone's Cart At Aldi? Here's What Shoppers Say
There are several things to know when shopping at Aldi which first-timers should be aware of. There are exclusive in-house brands, an Aisle of Shame, and perhaps its most unique feature: the cart system. In order to unlock a cart at the corral, you have to put in a quarter, which you will get back once you return the cart. However, not everyone goes through this exact process to get a cart. Instead, some people will ask for a cart from those about to return it to the corral, rather than go through the hassle of unlocking it. But does this follow proper Aldi etiquette, or is it considered rude?
The Internet, for the most part, thinks this is a pretty common part of the Aldi experience so long as the asker offers up a quarter. One Redditor said, "I give my cart away 99% of the time because it's a nice thing to do — If I see someone approaching the cart corral and I am done with loading my groceries into my car, why not." Another explained, "I offer to trade my quarter for the cart to save time. I have it out and ready."
A few shoppers might not even ask for a quarter in return, instructing the next shopper to pass the cart on for free. It saves time and hassle and is seen as a gesture of goodwill. In certain regions, it actually seems to be the norm to refuse the offer of the quarter. However, there are some exceptions where asking for someone's cart isn't okay, and some shoppers who won't hand over their cart for good reason.
Not everyone agrees on Aldi cart etiquette
While this interaction is commonplace, not every situation or person is the same. The biggest reason someone might refuse your cart request is if you don't offer a quarter. People who reach for others' carts without supplying payment or simply expect the other person to leave their quarter because it's not much money are seen as flat-out rude. This has been enough of a problem that it's become an Aldi hot take discussed at length on Reddit. In an AITA post, one commenter explained, "When a kind gesture costs someone else money, it's now a sacrifice (even if a small one). Just because one person is fine throwing away their spare change, doesn't mean the other person is an AH for valuing it."
Some folks might not want to swap a cart for a quarter because they use a special coin for it. There are quarter-saving keychain tools for Aldi carts, while a few folks even use the back of their keys (don't try this). If that's the case, you're asking them to lose their special token, so it's unlikely they'll be willing to pass their cart on.
For a few people, they flat-out just don't want to. They may have concerns about people taking quarters or a desire to not interact with others. If declined, you're only considered rude if you make a big fuss about it or try to shame them. To put it simply, to ask for a cart from another shopper rather than unlocking one yourself, have your quarter out, be polite, and be ready to take "no" as an answer.