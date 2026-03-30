The Vintage Irish Pub In Philadelphia That Serves Some Of The Best Italian Food In Town

Once upon a time, around the early 1900s, there was a hunting lodge in Philadelphia. (Considering that the city's been a major urban center since the 17th century, what, exactly, were the members hunting?) One interesting aspect of this establishment was that it contained an Irish bar. Over a century later, Murph's Bar is still in business (minus the hunters) and still identifies as Irish, although the décor and menu don't really bear that out. In fact, the latter's almost entirely Italian these days, thanks to a chef who took over in the 20-teens.

Murph's may be known as a dining destination these days, but that wasn't always the case. New ownership gave the bar a not-so-Irish maximalist makeover in 2003: light on shamrocks and shillelaghs, heavy on Elvis and boxing memorabilia. ( "Although this place is a sports bar ambiance, the food is really good Italian!!" as one Yelper put it.) However, the new millennium Murph's didn't serve any kind of food at first, but that changed in 2015 when an Italian immigrant and former restaurant worker asked about renting out the kitchen. Thus began a partnership that persists to this day.

Even if Murph's is hardly the usual environment for upscale Italian cuisine, customers seem to like it, as it currently has a 4.3-star Yelp rating and 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor. Most reviewers compliment the food, although several TripAdvisor users warn that it does use the dreaded QR code menus and food must be paid for in cash.