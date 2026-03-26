The 3-Ingredient Snack That Turns Your Favorite Apple Into A No-Bake Dessert

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Apples and peanut butter are a classic afternoon snack, but there's a hack going around online that transforms the pairing into something closer to the magic of a Watergate salad. Online creators have been showing off a quick and easy snack made with raw apples, peanut butter, and Cool Whip – and they say the treat has their house in "a chokehold."

Instead of plating sliced apples with peanut butter for dipping, this hack creates apple slices that are coated in a whipped cream and peanut butter combo, creating a dessert with plenty of contrasting elements. It has everything; sweet and tart flavors as well as crunchy and smooth textures. To make it, you don't have to be anywhere near an oven.

Apples make up the base of this snack, so choose your favorite variety and slice one into a container with a lid. Use either a paring knife or a mandoline slicer to cut the apple into wedges or rounds. Add a heaping spoonful of peanut butter (here's our peanut butter ranking, worst to best) and another large spoonful of Cool Whip. Secure the lid and give that container a good shake until everything is coated. Enjoy it straight out of the container or portion it out into bowls for a refreshing, easy dessert for yourself or guests.