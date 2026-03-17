Check Your Fridge — 2 Hospitalized In E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Cheddar Cheese

When times get tough, at least you can rely on cheese for comfort, right? Wrong. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA), an E. coli outbreak linked to Raw Farm's raw cheddar cheese has led to seven confirmed infections and two hospitalizations. Four of the infections were in children under three — a group that is particularly susceptible to E. coli, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

The outbreak is linked to the brand's Raw Cheddar products, both the blocks and shredded. Raw Farms cheese is made with raw milk, a controversial and risky trend. Normally, the situation would spark a recall. Recalls occur when products are found to violate FDA regulations. Typically, brands initiate recalls themselves and take steps to remove the products from the market. This is an unusual situation, though. While the FDA asked Raw Farm to initiate a voluntary recall, the company declined.

Most FDA recalls are voluntary. While companies typically oblige, they do have the right to object to a recall. Still, declining a recall is risky business. The FDA has limited authority to issue a mandatory recall if a company does not voluntarily comply.

Raw Farm products have been linked to outbreaks before. In July 2024, salmonella infections linked to the farm's raw milk products sickened 165 people. A few months later, Raw Farms milk was recalled due to bird flu risks. At both times, Raw Farms issued voluntary recalls.