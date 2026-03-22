The Ridiculous Pizza Hut Crust That Didn't Make It To The US

International versions of the chain pizzerias we know at home don't always look the same. For example, in some other countries, Domino's features some pretty interesting pizza topping combinations, like shrimp and mayonnaise in Japan. But Pizza Hut once served a pretty wild version featuring a crust that we'd never see in the U.S. That's because this over-the-top crust option incorporated an Australian favorite handheld food into pull-apart segments on its edges.

It was called the Four'n Twenty Stuffed Crust pizza, done in partnership with the Australian meat pie brand, Four'N Twenty. The pizza crust had eight little meat pies tucked into the edges — think of it as tiny pies combined into yet another type of pie. It came out for a limited time in 2015, which means we'd have to go back in time to try one, but writers at The Guardian reviewed it, with one saying, "It tasted exactly like I expected it to taste: like a cheap supreme pizza with a pie tacked on to the end. Not great, not the worst thing I've ever eaten, but evoking enough fond memories of my childhood to go for a second piece. Happy to say I fell for the fad but I won't be going back for thirds."