The Ridiculous Pizza Hut Crust That Didn't Make It To The US
International versions of the chain pizzerias we know at home don't always look the same. For example, in some other countries, Domino's features some pretty interesting pizza topping combinations, like shrimp and mayonnaise in Japan. But Pizza Hut once served a pretty wild version featuring a crust that we'd never see in the U.S. That's because this over-the-top crust option incorporated an Australian favorite handheld food into pull-apart segments on its edges.
It was called the Four'n Twenty Stuffed Crust pizza, done in partnership with the Australian meat pie brand, Four'N Twenty. The pizza crust had eight little meat pies tucked into the edges — think of it as tiny pies combined into yet another type of pie. It came out for a limited time in 2015, which means we'd have to go back in time to try one, but writers at The Guardian reviewed it, with one saying, "It tasted exactly like I expected it to taste: like a cheap supreme pizza with a pie tacked on to the end. Not great, not the worst thing I've ever eaten, but evoking enough fond memories of my childhood to go for a second piece. Happy to say I fell for the fad but I won't be going back for thirds."
The U.S. did, in fact, get a pretty wild pizza in 2015
Americans aren't always left out of the wild pizza game. That very same year, Pizza Hut gave Americans a taste of novelty in the form of a hot dog-crust pizza. These pies came with pull-apart hot dog bites on the edges, along with French's mustard on the side for dipping. (Remember the French's mustard Skittles collab?) I did in fact try this (hey, I thought it was funny), and I remember that the hot dog portion left a lot to be desired because the sausages had dried out quite a bit in the oven. Plus, it was a little strange following up a slice of pizza with a hot dog bite dipped in mustard. Those flavors didn't exactly mesh very well.
I would not, in fact, repeat this experience again if it ever returned. But I mean, Pizza Hut is pretty much known for its other, more reasonable specialties, like its stuffed crust pizza, so maybe we'll just have to admire the zany stuff from across international borders. Still, a meat pie crust pizza does have me curious.