Trump's Chicago Hotel Restaurant Failed Its Health Inspection (And Not For The First Time)

Donald Trump is a self-described germaphobe: It's one of the reasons why the President is such a big McDonald's fan. "I'm a very clean person. I like cleanliness, and I think you're better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from," he told CNN in 2016. "It's a certain standard."

Trump received plenty of flack for the statement since conventional wisdom has it that chain restaurants are dirty and disease-infested. The President had a point, though. Studies have repeatedly shown that chain restaurants have higher safety standards than mom and pop joints.

Unfortunately, those safety standards don't seem to extend to Trump's own properties. On December 17, 2025, the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago's Terrace 16 restaurant failed its health inspection. According to reports, the kitchen was had small flies in the kitchen and wastewater draining onto the floor. The dishwasher was also "not properly sanitizing," perishable foods were held at dangerous temperatures, and shellfish were not labeled with a sold or serve-by date. By the time the inspector returned on December 23, the restaurant had cleaned up its act.