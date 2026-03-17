The 2-Ingredient Sandwich Daniel Radcliffe Ate Every Day On The Harry Potter Set

Daniel Radcliffe graced our screens as Harry Potter, and the role dominated his life for a solid decade. During filming, he formed lifelong bonds with fellow cast members, ended his formal education, and grew into the actor he is today. During that time, he also gained a fondness for a variety of foods, and no, we don't mean those magical-looking Christmas dinners in the movies. One British staple in particular helped get him through the Harry Potter years above all others, and that was the bacon butty.

For those who don't know this term, it refers to a sandwich containing just two ingredients: bacon and butter. The "butty" part of the name refers to the buttered bread or roll, which is served with hot, meaty back bacon. The bread is usually left untoasted. Although often served with British HP brown sauce, the London-born actor liked to have his with ketchup and said it sustained him during filming of the final three Harry Potter films.

During a segment with LADbible Entertainment where Radcliffe sampled iconic snack foods from the United States and the United Kingdom, he referred to the simple meal as, "Perfect. English. Wonderful" (via YouTube). He went on to say, "I would come to work every day and have one, if not two, bacon sandwiches with just ketchup ... truly, what a great life."