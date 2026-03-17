The 2-Ingredient Sandwich Daniel Radcliffe Ate Every Day On The Harry Potter Set
Daniel Radcliffe graced our screens as Harry Potter, and the role dominated his life for a solid decade. During filming, he formed lifelong bonds with fellow cast members, ended his formal education, and grew into the actor he is today. During that time, he also gained a fondness for a variety of foods, and no, we don't mean those magical-looking Christmas dinners in the movies. One British staple in particular helped get him through the Harry Potter years above all others, and that was the bacon butty.
For those who don't know this term, it refers to a sandwich containing just two ingredients: bacon and butter. The "butty" part of the name refers to the buttered bread or roll, which is served with hot, meaty back bacon. The bread is usually left untoasted. Although often served with British HP brown sauce, the London-born actor liked to have his with ketchup and said it sustained him during filming of the final three Harry Potter films.
During a segment with LADbible Entertainment where Radcliffe sampled iconic snack foods from the United States and the United Kingdom, he referred to the simple meal as, "Perfect. English. Wonderful" (via YouTube). He went on to say, "I would come to work every day and have one, if not two, bacon sandwiches with just ketchup ... truly, what a great life."
Daniel Radcliffe is in good company as a fan of the bacon butty
The former Harry Potter actor's adoration for simple English cuisine is shared by many other celebrities, and he's not the only one to favor the bacon butty, specifically. Nick Offerman loves a bacon sandwich and has recited slam poetry about the salty fried meat before. Liam Gallagher, according to his own account, used to regularly harass Jamie Oliver to make him bacon butties after nights out at the pub. Journalist Katie Couric even enjoys a bacon sandwich, though she likes to add a little peanut butter instead of regular butter to hers, which was also one of Elizabeth Taylor's favorite sandwiches.
If you want to make your own version of Daniel Radcliffe's favorite sandwich, it's incredibly simple to do so. First, take a soft white bread, spread room-temperature butter on it, and cook up some thick back bacon. Brits tend to use a meatier cut of bacon than most American options, so seek out something leaner and thick-cut. Then, place the bacon between the two slices of buttered bread. Enjoy it while it's still warm and the butter is melty.
If you want to get a little fancier, you can dress it up with other ingredients for more varied flavors. Elvis' iconic peanut butter and banana sandwiches often also included bacon. Putting some cheese in and throwing the sandwich into a frying pan can give you a luxurious bacon grilled cheese – Daniel Radcliffe is also a big fan of melted American cheese. To do it his way, though, keep it simple and remember to have some ketchup on the side for regular dipping.