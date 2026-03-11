Panera Is Finally Bringing Energy Drinks Back To The Menu After Charged Lemonade Scandal

Just in time for spring, Panera's introducing two new-ish categories of beverages to its menu in four different flavors: Frescas and Energy Refreshers. The Frescas will come in Cherry Lime and Strawberry Basil Lemonade, while the Energy Refreshers will come in Dragonfruit Sunset and Passionfruit Paradise. The Energy Refresher line is caffeinated, with 28 milligrams of caffeine per 20-ounce serving in the Dragonfruit Sunset, while the 30-ounce cup contains 42 milligrams of caffeine. The Passionfruit Paradise will have 28 milligrams of caffeine in the 20-ounce cup, with a little more caffeine (44 milligrams) in the 30-ounce cup.

Notice I called them "new-ish" — that's because Panera used to have a similar line of fruity drinks that were caffeinated called Charged Lemonades, which were discontinued in 2024. Those had a rough history because their caffeine levels were much higher, which resulted in some unfortunate situations for customers. Allegedly, two people died due to overconsumption of the stimulant. The Energy Refreshers are decidedly more tame, with a mere fraction of what was in the Charged Lemonades, so the risk of Panera repeating the mistake is extremely unlikely.